85-Year-Old Woman Dies in Bus Collision in Hackney: Witnesses Urged to Come Forward

In a tragic turn of events, an 85-year-old woman lost her life after a collision with a bus near a Tesco supermarket in Hackney, East London. The incident, which occurred just after 5 pm on January 5, resulted in the prompt response of emergency services, including the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service.

Emergency Response and Tragic Outcome

The elderly woman was swiftly transported to an East London hospital for immediate medical attention. Despite the tireless efforts of the medical team, the woman succumbed to her injuries and passed away on January 8. The blow of this unfortunate incident was softened only by the fact that the police were able to inform the woman’s next of kin about her demise, ensuring they were not left in the dark about their loved one’s condition.

Public Appeal for Witnesses

As the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision continues, the Metropolitan Police have made a public appeal, urging witnesses to come forward. The police are particularly interested in anyone who may have recorded the incident on dash cams or other devices. Such evidence could prove invaluable in aiding the Serious Collision Investigation Unit’s ongoing inquiry.

Contacting the Police

Those with pertinent information have been directed to make contact through the witness appeal line or by calling the standard emergency number, referencing the specific case details provided by the police. As the investigation proceeds, the importance of public cooperation cannot be overstated, as it may play a crucial role in shedding light on the circumstances that led to this tragic event.