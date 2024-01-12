en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

85-Year-Old Woman Dies in Bus Collision in Hackney: Witnesses Urged to Come Forward

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
85-Year-Old Woman Dies in Bus Collision in Hackney: Witnesses Urged to Come Forward

In a tragic turn of events, an 85-year-old woman lost her life after a collision with a bus near a Tesco supermarket in Hackney, East London. The incident, which occurred just after 5 pm on January 5, resulted in the prompt response of emergency services, including the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service.

Emergency Response and Tragic Outcome

The elderly woman was swiftly transported to an East London hospital for immediate medical attention. Despite the tireless efforts of the medical team, the woman succumbed to her injuries and passed away on January 8. The blow of this unfortunate incident was softened only by the fact that the police were able to inform the woman’s next of kin about her demise, ensuring they were not left in the dark about their loved one’s condition.

Public Appeal for Witnesses

As the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision continues, the Metropolitan Police have made a public appeal, urging witnesses to come forward. The police are particularly interested in anyone who may have recorded the incident on dash cams or other devices. Such evidence could prove invaluable in aiding the Serious Collision Investigation Unit’s ongoing inquiry.

Contacting the Police

Those with pertinent information have been directed to make contact through the witness appeal line or by calling the standard emergency number, referencing the specific case details provided by the police. As the investigation proceeds, the importance of public cooperation cannot be overstated, as it may play a crucial role in shedding light on the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

0
Accidents Law United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
7 mins ago
Fatal Head-On Collision Shakes Sydney's Western Region
In the early hours of dawn, the serene quiet of Sydney’s western region was shattered by the horrifying sounds of a fatal head-on collision between two vehicles. The incident, which took place at 6 am, claimed the life of one driver and left another grappling with serious injuries. This tragic event has undoubtedly stirred the
Fatal Head-On Collision Shakes Sydney's Western Region
Utah Highways See Multiple Accidents; Patrol Trooper's Quick Action Captured on Video
21 mins ago
Utah Highways See Multiple Accidents; Patrol Trooper's Quick Action Captured on Video
Garbage Trucks Ablaze: The Consequences of Hazardous Waste Mismanagement in Satellite Beach
22 mins ago
Garbage Trucks Ablaze: The Consequences of Hazardous Waste Mismanagement in Satellite Beach
Elderly Couple Rescued from House Fire in Cheselbourne: The Role of Preparedness and Smoke Hoods
9 mins ago
Elderly Couple Rescued from House Fire in Cheselbourne: The Role of Preparedness and Smoke Hoods
Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti's Vehicle Accident
17 mins ago
Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti's Vehicle Accident
Ice Fishing Tragedy in New York: One Brother Dead, Another Survives
18 mins ago
Ice Fishing Tragedy in New York: One Brother Dead, Another Survives
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
34 seconds
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
39 seconds
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
52 seconds
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
55 seconds
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
1 min
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
2 mins
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
Anti-Government Protest in Warsaw: PiS Challenges Tusk's Government
2 mins
Anti-Government Protest in Warsaw: PiS Challenges Tusk's Government
US Assistance to Ukraine Halts as Funding Awaits Approval; UK Pledges Increased Military Support
2 mins
US Assistance to Ukraine Halts as Funding Awaits Approval; UK Pledges Increased Military Support
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Aims for Historic Third Term Amidst Geopolitical Dynamics
2 mins
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Aims for Historic Third Term Amidst Geopolitical Dynamics
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
7 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
14 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app