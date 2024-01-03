en English
Accidents

84-Year-Old James J. Faust Goes Missing: A Call for Public Assistance

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
84-Year-Old James J. Faust Goes Missing: A Call for Public Assistance

James J. Faust, an 84-year-old resident of St. Clair County, Illinois, rang in the New Year with his sudden disappearance, spurring an endangered missing person advisory from the Illinois State Police. The advisory was issued to support the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in their ongoing efforts to locate the octogenarian.

From Home to Unknown

The narrative of Faust’s disappearance began on New Year’s Day, when he left his home in Lebanon, Illinois. At around 7 p.m. he embarked on an unknown journey in his red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, bearing the Illinois license plate 1060638B. His destination remains a mystery.

Appearance and Last Sighting

Faust, a towering figure at 6’2″ and weighing about 205 pounds, is easily identifiable with his gray hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, he was donned in a camouflaged coat, a blue t-shirt, and dark blue jeans. The final sighting of this elderly gentleman was in downtown St. Louis at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, specifically at South 4th and Gratiot streets.

A Plea for Assistance

As the search intensifies, authorities are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information about James J. Faust’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department directly. Alternatively, they can dial 911 to reach local law enforcement. The disappearance of Faust underscores the vulnerability of the elderly, and the importance of community vigilance in ensuring their safety.

Accidents United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

