78-Year-Old Man Killed in Suspected DUI Collision Near Table Mountain Casino

In a tragic turn of events, a 78-year-old man lost his life in a fatal collision near Table Mountain Casino in Fresno County, California, on Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported to have occurred at the intersection of Millerton Road and Marina Drive.

Details of the Collision

The California Highway Patrol officers who responded to the scene confirmed that the accident involved two vehicles: a blue Chevy Silverado and a white Toyota Tundra. The Chevy was being driven by a 35-year-old man who veered into the oncoming traffic lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the Toyota, driven by the 78-year-old victim. Eyewitness reports indicated that the younger driver had been driving recklessly prior to the accident.

Suspected DUI and Resulting Injuries

The 35-year-old driver of the Chevy sustained major injuries in the crash. He is currently under investigation for driving under the influence (DUI), as alcohol is suspected to have contributed to his reckless driving behavior. A passenger in the Toyota Tundra also suffered major injuries as a result of the collision.

Traffic Disruption and Advisory

The fatal accident has led to significant disruption of traffic on Millerton Road. Authorities have redirected traffic at Marina Drive and are advising motorists to avoid the area until further notice. It remains uncertain as to when the road will be fully reopened.