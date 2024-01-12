73-Year-Old Mangaluru Hotel Owner Uses Rajyotsava Award to Fund Ambulance for Accident Victims

In the serpentine roads of Charmadi Ghat in Mangaluru, an unlikely hero emerges. A 73-year-old roadside hotel owner, Charmadi Hasanabba, is not just serving meals but also saving lives. In an act of remarkable philanthropy, Hasanabba has chosen to utilize the funds from the prestigious Rajyotsava award and his charitable trust to secure a new ambulance. This vehicle’s primary purpose? To selflessly serve the accident victims who frequent this perilous route.

Turning Award Money into Lifesaving Service

Hasanabba’s roadside hotel, a familiar sight in Charmadi Ghat, has been more than a pit stop for over fifty years. The Samaritan owner has been using his personal car to transport accident victims to the nearest health center. An act that he has been performing quietly and consistently since his hotel’s inauguration. On Friday, January 12, this unsung hero’s efforts were celebrated as Dinesh Gundu Rao, the District in charge Minister, inaugurated the service of the new, dedicated ambulance.

Funding the Ambulance: A Breakdown

Hasanabba was honored with the Rajyotsava award by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 1, 2023. He allocated Rs 5 lakh from this award and an additional Rs 3 lakh from the Charmadi Hasanabba Charitable Trust to fund the life-saving vehicle. This ambulance is not a profit-making endeavor. It is a beacon of hope, a free service for accident victims, transporting them to the nearest government health facility.

Hope for a Ripple Effect

Hasanabba’s hope is not limited to immediate accident victims. He anticipates that his actions will serve as a catalyst, motivating others to support the enhancement of government healthcare services. Minister Rao acknowledged Hasanabba’s generosity and affirmed that the State government’s decision to honor him with the award was well-deserved. His actions echo the sentiment that the true value of an award lies not in its monetary worth but in the meaningful change it can bring about when used with wisdom and compassion.