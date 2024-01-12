en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

73-Year-Old Mangaluru Hotel Owner Uses Rajyotsava Award to Fund Ambulance for Accident Victims

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
73-Year-Old Mangaluru Hotel Owner Uses Rajyotsava Award to Fund Ambulance for Accident Victims

In the serpentine roads of Charmadi Ghat in Mangaluru, an unlikely hero emerges. A 73-year-old roadside hotel owner, Charmadi Hasanabba, is not just serving meals but also saving lives. In an act of remarkable philanthropy, Hasanabba has chosen to utilize the funds from the prestigious Rajyotsava award and his charitable trust to secure a new ambulance. This vehicle’s primary purpose? To selflessly serve the accident victims who frequent this perilous route.

Turning Award Money into Lifesaving Service

Hasanabba’s roadside hotel, a familiar sight in Charmadi Ghat, has been more than a pit stop for over fifty years. The Samaritan owner has been using his personal car to transport accident victims to the nearest health center. An act that he has been performing quietly and consistently since his hotel’s inauguration. On Friday, January 12, this unsung hero’s efforts were celebrated as Dinesh Gundu Rao, the District in charge Minister, inaugurated the service of the new, dedicated ambulance.

Funding the Ambulance: A Breakdown

Hasanabba was honored with the Rajyotsava award by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 1, 2023. He allocated Rs 5 lakh from this award and an additional Rs 3 lakh from the Charmadi Hasanabba Charitable Trust to fund the life-saving vehicle. This ambulance is not a profit-making endeavor. It is a beacon of hope, a free service for accident victims, transporting them to the nearest government health facility.

Hope for a Ripple Effect

Hasanabba’s hope is not limited to immediate accident victims. He anticipates that his actions will serve as a catalyst, motivating others to support the enhancement of government healthcare services. Minister Rao acknowledged Hasanabba’s generosity and affirmed that the State government’s decision to honor him with the award was well-deserved. His actions echo the sentiment that the true value of an award lies not in its monetary worth but in the meaningful change it can bring about when used with wisdom and compassion.

0
Accidents India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
M6 Lorry Crash: A Miraculous Escape and a Lesson in Tyre Safety
On a regular Thursday afternoon, the M6 motorway near Birmingham became the setting for an extraordinary tale of survival. A lorry driver, whose identity remains undisclosed, narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident, demonstrating the importance of safety checks and the unpredictability of life on the road. Narrow Escape on M6 On January 11th, at around
M6 Lorry Crash: A Miraculous Escape and a Lesson in Tyre Safety
Bradford Interchange Bus Station Shut Down Temporarily due to Weather Damage
32 mins ago
Bradford Interchange Bus Station Shut Down Temporarily due to Weather Damage
Unexpected Discovery Sparks Hope: Potential Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force AN 32 Located
32 mins ago
Unexpected Discovery Sparks Hope: Potential Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force AN 32 Located
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
6 mins ago
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
CHP Placerville Pursues Leads in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case
13 mins ago
CHP Placerville Pursues Leads in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case
A Day Full of Emergencies: Keene's Fire Mutual Aid Responds to Numerous Calls
18 mins ago
A Day Full of Emergencies: Keene's Fire Mutual Aid Responds to Numerous Calls
Latest Headlines
World News
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
1 min
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
2 mins
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
3 mins
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
5 mins
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
6 mins
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
6 mins
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
7 mins
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
8 mins
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
9 mins
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app