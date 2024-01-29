72-Year-Old Woman Escapes Burning House Through Bathroom Window, Arrest Made

An elderly woman in Whangamata, New Zealand, narrowly escaped death when she was trapped inside a two-storey building engulfed in flames. The fire broke out on Hauturu Street just after 9pm on Sunday night, prompting a swift response from local Fire and Emergency Services who managed to extinguish the flames within an hour. The woman's desperate calls for help were heard by passersby, who assisted her to safety through a bathroom window.

Quick-thinking Bystanders Save the Day

The 72-year-old woman, who lived alone and relied on a mobility scooter, was on the second floor of the building when the fire erupted. As the blaze advanced, she found herself with no option but to escape through a bathroom window. Bystanders, upon hearing her cries for help, rushed to her aid, helping her down and ensuring her immediate safety. The woman emerged from the terrifying ordeal seemingly unscathed, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit in the face of danger.

Arrest and Charges in Connection with Arson

In a subsequent turn of events, a 66-year-old man was apprehended at the scene and charged with arson. The man, whose identity has been withheld, was presented before the Hamilton District Court on Monday. He is scheduled for another court appearance on Tuesday. The fire, which had initially been treated as suspicious, caused significant damage to the property, with photos from the scene showing plumes of smoke and bright yellow flames.

Community Rallies Behind the Victim

The elderly woman, described by neighbours as a 'lovely soul', was taken to the hospital for observation following the incident. She lost all her belongings in the fire and was left with nothing. The incident has spurred the community to rally behind her, providing support in a clear testament to the importance of community spirit in times of crisis.