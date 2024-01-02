en English
Accidents

7-Year-Old Girl Dies in Tragic New Year’s Day Fire in Staten Island

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
7-Year-Old Girl Dies in Tragic New Year’s Day Fire in Staten Island

In a tragic incident on New Year’s Day, a 7-year-old girl lost her life in a house fire that consumed a two-story residence in the Castleton Corners neighborhood of Staten Island. The devastating fire, reported shortly after 5:30 p.m., engulfed the home at 110 Brookside Avenue, still adorned with Christmas decorations, painting a grim contrast to the festive season.

Valiant Efforts of Firefighters

Within minutes of the fire being reported, the New York Fire Department was on the scene. A battalion of 12 FDNY units with 60 fire and EMS personnel promptly responded to the emergency. Video footage captured the brave firefighters battling the inferno, attempting entry through a second-story window as billows of smoke obscured their vision.

(Read Also: John Pilger: A Beacon of Journalistic Integrity Passes Away at 84)

Loss Amid the Flames

The young girl was rescued amid the chaos and rushed to Richmond University Medical Center. Despite the immediate medical attention, she was pronounced dead approximately an hour after the fire commenced, as confirmed by the NYPD. The FDNY reported no other injuries from the incident, but the loss of a young life has left the community in mourning.

(Read Also: Staten Island Collision: NYPD Cruiser Crashes, Injuring Officers and Civilians)

Seeking Answers in the Ashes

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal. As of now, there is no further information regarding possible factors that may have led to this tragedy. The incident follows the recent death of the girl’s grandmother, who passed away just before Thanksgiving and had been actively involved in raising her. The double blow has left the community grappling with grief and seeking answers.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

