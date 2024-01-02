7-Year-Old Girl Dies in Tragic New Year’s Day Fire in Staten Island

In a tragic incident on New Year’s Day, a 7-year-old girl lost her life in a house fire that consumed a two-story residence in the Castleton Corners neighborhood of Staten Island. The devastating fire, reported shortly after 5:30 p.m., engulfed the home at 110 Brookside Avenue, still adorned with Christmas decorations, painting a grim contrast to the festive season.

Valiant Efforts of Firefighters

Within minutes of the fire being reported, the New York Fire Department was on the scene. A battalion of 12 FDNY units with 60 fire and EMS personnel promptly responded to the emergency. Video footage captured the brave firefighters battling the inferno, attempting entry through a second-story window as billows of smoke obscured their vision.

Loss Amid the Flames

The young girl was rescued amid the chaos and rushed to Richmond University Medical Center. Despite the immediate medical attention, she was pronounced dead approximately an hour after the fire commenced, as confirmed by the NYPD. The FDNY reported no other injuries from the incident, but the loss of a young life has left the community in mourning.

Seeking Answers in the Ashes

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal. As of now, there is no further information regarding possible factors that may have led to this tragedy. The incident follows the recent death of the girl’s grandmother, who passed away just before Thanksgiving and had been actively involved in raising her. The double blow has left the community grappling with grief and seeking answers.

