Accidents

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Japan: Fires, Destruction, and Ongoing Rescue Operations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Japan: Fires, Destruction, and Ongoing Rescue Operations

A potent 7.6 magnitude earthquake has left western Japan in turmoil, triggering widespread fires and causing extensive destruction to homes. The quake has disrupted local communities, leading to a state of emergency with rescue and relief operations in full swing. The focus is currently on assessing the structural damage, attending to the injured, and containing the fires that ensued as a result of the seismic event. Ensuring the safety and well-being of residents is a top priority as authorities work tirelessly to restore order and provide aid to those affected.

Unprecedented Destruction and Ongoing Assessments

The quake, which originated in the Ishikawa prefecture, was followed by major tsunami warnings for the region and lower-level advisories for the rest of the western coast of Honshu Island. A tsunami, approximately 1m high, has already struck areas along the Sea of Japan, with waves of up to 5m high predicted. Over 36,000 households in the Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures have been left without power. The full extent of the damage remains uncertain as assessments continue.

Warnings and Evacuation Measures

Japanese Prime Minister urged residents to evacuate immediately, while authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage. Public broadcaster NHK TV warned that torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters and urged people to seek refuge on high land or within nearby buildings. South Korea’s meteorological agency also raised alarms of potential sea level rises in parts of the Gangwon province.

Response and Recovery Efforts

Hokuriku Electric Power reported no irregularities at its nuclear power plants and is currently checking for potential issues following the quake. Despite the area hosting a nuclear plant, no irregularities have been reported. With the safety of the residents being paramount, officials have urged people to evacuate and prepare for potential further quakes. The recovery efforts are being spearheaded by emergency services, who are engaged in rescue operations and fire containment.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

