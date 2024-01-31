68-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck by Minivan in Monmouth County: An Ongoing Investigation

In a tragic turn of events, a 68-year-old man lost his life after being struck by a minivan on West Park Avenue in Ocean Township, Monmouth County, New Jersey. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago confirmed the incident, which took place on Tuesday, January 30, around 5:49 p.m.

Details of the Incident

The victim was crossing West Park Avenue when he was hit by a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan. The minivan, driven by a 53-year-old man, was heading westbound and merging into the center lane at the time of the collision. Following the fatal incident, the avenue was temporarily closed between Poplar Road and Cindy Lane for investigation purposes.

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

Emergency services rushed the victim to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township. Despite medical efforts, he was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m. The driver of the minivan remained at the scene. As of the announcement made on Wednesday, January 31, no charges or summonses had been issued against him.

The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team is assisting in the ongoing investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the crash to step forward and contact the county prosecutor's office or the Ocean Township Police Department. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences that can result from a moment's distraction or recklessness.