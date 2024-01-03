en English
Accidents

65-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Midway District Incident

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
65-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Midway District Incident

In a heartrending incident on Tuesday evening, a 65-year-old man fell victim to a fatal accident in the Midway District. The ill-fated pedestrian was crossing Sports Arena Boulevard at the intersection with Midway Drive when he was hit by a Chevy truck.

Unfortunate Collision

The driver, a 62-year-old woman, was heading north on Midway Drive when her vehicle collided with the man who was within the south crosswalk. The intersection was illuminated by a green light in her favor, signaling her right of way. Despite her cooperation with the authorities and adherence to traffic laws, a life was tragically lost in the encounter.

Immediate Aftermath

Onlookers and witnesses promptly began CPR on the man, in a desperate attempt to save his life. However, the severity of his injuries overpowered their efforts and he was declared deceased at the scene by the San Diego Fire Department. The driver stayed at the scene, complying fully with the authorities.

Investigation Continues

The San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division is rigorously investigating the collision. An earlier report, suggesting the involvement of a scooter, has been refuted. As of now, the pedestrian’s identity is being withheld. The police have clarified that neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in this tragic incident, ruling out DUI allegations against the driver.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

