65-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Midway District Incident

In a heartrending incident on Tuesday evening, a 65-year-old man fell victim to a fatal accident in the Midway District. The ill-fated pedestrian was crossing Sports Arena Boulevard at the intersection with Midway Drive when he was hit by a Chevy truck.

Unfortunate Collision

The driver, a 62-year-old woman, was heading north on Midway Drive when her vehicle collided with the man who was within the south crosswalk. The intersection was illuminated by a green light in her favor, signaling her right of way. Despite her cooperation with the authorities and adherence to traffic laws, a life was tragically lost in the encounter.

Immediate Aftermath

Onlookers and witnesses promptly began CPR on the man, in a desperate attempt to save his life. However, the severity of his injuries overpowered their efforts and he was declared deceased at the scene by the San Diego Fire Department. The driver stayed at the scene, complying fully with the authorities.

Investigation Continues

The San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division is rigorously investigating the collision. An earlier report, suggesting the involvement of a scooter, has been refuted. As of now, the pedestrian’s identity is being withheld. The police have clarified that neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in this tragic incident, ruling out DUI allegations against the driver.