63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Tragic Train Collision in Camarillo

A tragic incident unfolded in Camarillo, California, on Tuesday morning, as a 63-year-old woman’s vehicle was struck by an Amtrak Surfliner 765 train. The fatal collision occurred around 10:36 a.m. at a railroad crossing near Lewis and Upland roads. The car was stationary on the tracks when the train, unable to stop in time despite the engineer applying emergency brakes, collided with it.

A Fatal Collision

The victim, a woman believed to be transient, was the sole occupant of the car. With critical injuries, she was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical team, her injuries proved too severe, and she was pronounced dead. The identity of the woman has not been disclosed pending the ongoing investigation.

Investigation Underway

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, prompting a detailed investigation by the Camarillo Police Department Traffic Bureau. Preliminary reports suggest that the vehicle was stopped on the tracks, but the reasons behind this remain unknown. The train engineer saw the car on the tracks and applied emergency braking, but the train was unable to stop, leading to the tragic collision.

Impact on Train Schedule

The incident caused significant delays in the train schedule, affecting traffic on both Amtrak and Metrolink. The train remained on the tracks at the site of the crash during the initial phase of the investigation. Thankfully, no injuries were reported among the 207 passengers and crew members aboard the train. The collision did not cause the train to derail.

The tragic event underscores the need for vigilance at railroad crossings, reminding us of the devastating consequences that can occur in a fleeting moment. As the investigation continues, our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident.