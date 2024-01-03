en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Tragic Train Collision in Camarillo

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:52 pm EST
63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Tragic Train Collision in Camarillo

A tragic incident unfolded in Camarillo, California, on Tuesday morning, as a 63-year-old woman’s vehicle was struck by an Amtrak Surfliner 765 train. The fatal collision occurred around 10:36 a.m. at a railroad crossing near Lewis and Upland roads. The car was stationary on the tracks when the train, unable to stop in time despite the engineer applying emergency brakes, collided with it.

A Fatal Collision

The victim, a woman believed to be transient, was the sole occupant of the car. With critical injuries, she was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical team, her injuries proved too severe, and she was pronounced dead. The identity of the woman has not been disclosed pending the ongoing investigation.

Investigation Underway

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, prompting a detailed investigation by the Camarillo Police Department Traffic Bureau. Preliminary reports suggest that the vehicle was stopped on the tracks, but the reasons behind this remain unknown. The train engineer saw the car on the tracks and applied emergency braking, but the train was unable to stop, leading to the tragic collision.

Impact on Train Schedule

The incident caused significant delays in the train schedule, affecting traffic on both Amtrak and Metrolink. The train remained on the tracks at the site of the crash during the initial phase of the investigation. Thankfully, no injuries were reported among the 207 passengers and crew members aboard the train. The collision did not cause the train to derail.

The tragic event underscores the need for vigilance at railroad crossings, reminding us of the devastating consequences that can occur in a fleeting moment. As the investigation continues, our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident.

0
Accidents United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Devastating Fire Ravages National Research Centre for Orchids in Darjeeling

By Rafia Tasleem

Memphis Crash Leaves Five-Year-Old in Coma, Family in Crisis

By Shivani Chauhan

Iowa Fires: Tragedies Strike Granger and Madrid, One Fatality Confirmed

By BNN Correspondents

IIU Investigates Alleged Hit-and-Run Involving Off-Duty RCMP Officer

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Day Fire Wreaks Havoc in Semmes, Alabama: Community Rallies ...
@Accidents · 11 mins
New Year's Day Fire Wreaks Havoc in Semmes, Alabama: Community Rallies ...
heart comment 0
Resilience Amid Ruin: Queensland Family’s Ordeal in the Face of a Tornado

By Geeta Pillai

Resilience Amid Ruin: Queensland Family's Ordeal in the Face of a Tornado
Tasmania Police’s Operation Safe Arrival: A Call for Greater Road Safety

By Geeta Pillai

Tasmania Police's Operation Safe Arrival: A Call for Greater Road Safety
Crime Scene Investigator Fired for DUI after New Year’s Eve Crash

By Olalekan Adigun

Crime Scene Investigator Fired for DUI after New Year's Eve Crash
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City’s Recent Developments

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
Latest Headlines
World News
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
44 seconds
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
1 min
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
East Orange Triumphs Over Red Bank Catholic in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
East Orange Triumphs Over Red Bank Catholic in Thrilling Basketball Match
Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond
2 mins
Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond
Catholic Memorial Emerges Victorious in Basketball Clash against BC High
2 mins
Catholic Memorial Emerges Victorious in Basketball Clash against BC High
Franklin Regional's Resilient Victory in Section 3-5A Boys Basketball Opener
2 mins
Franklin Regional's Resilient Victory in Section 3-5A Boys Basketball Opener
Austin Reaves' Playing Time Sparks Controversy Amid Lakers' Struggles
2 mins
Austin Reaves' Playing Time Sparks Controversy Amid Lakers' Struggles
Prof Ahsan Iqbal Pledges Sports Complex for Zafarwal: A Commitment to Pakistan's Youth
2 mins
Prof Ahsan Iqbal Pledges Sports Complex for Zafarwal: A Commitment to Pakistan's Youth
NBA GOAT Debate: Stephen A. Smith Challenges Kobe Bryant's Ranking Above LeBron James
2 mins
NBA GOAT Debate: Stephen A. Smith Challenges Kobe Bryant's Ranking Above LeBron James
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app