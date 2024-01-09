63-Year-Old Dowagiac Resident Injured in Runaway Driver Incident

A shocking turn of events unfolded on Monday afternoon in Wayne Township, Michigan, as a 63-year-old man from Dowagiac suffered injuries following a single-vehicle crash into a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office promptly initiated investigations into the incident, which reveals a tale of reckless driving and a daring escape.

Excessive Speed Leads to Loss of Control

The incident occurred when the driver, whose identity is currently being withheld pending an ongoing investigation, was making a turn onto Flanders Street from Twin Lakes Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control due to excessive speed, which ultimately resulted in the vehicle crashing into a tree.

Passenger’s Narrow Escape and Driver’s Run

In an intriguing twist, the passenger, identified as Teri Abiney, managed to exit the vehicle just before the collision. Meanwhile, the driver, in a move that has raised eyebrows, fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving behind the injured passenger and the mangled remains of the vehicle.

Investigations Underway; No Substance Abuse Suspected

The Sheriff’s Office reported that neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. However, it was also indicated that neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors in this incident. The injured man received treatment for minor injuries at Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital while the hunt for the absconding driver continues.