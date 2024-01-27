62nd Rolex 24 At Daytona: A High-Speed Chess Game

The 62nd Rolex 24 At Daytona race, a high-octane extravaganza, kicked off with Pipo Derani of the No 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V Series R securing the pole position. With multiple incidents and pitstops, the race was nothing short of a high-speed chess game, with teams such as Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti and Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing plotting their moves meticulously.

Derani Leads, But the Race is Far From Over

Derani, in the 31 Action Express Cadillac, started off strong, taking the lead. Felipe Nasr, behind the wheel of the 7 Penske Porsche, clinched the second spot, only to be swiftly overtaken by Bourdais in a Chip Ganassi Cadillac. However, the lead Derani established was not to last. Bourdais, persistent and steady, gradually closed the gap.

A Race of Incidents and Strategy

The race took a dramatic turn as Misha Goikhberg crashed his Lamborghini Huracan, triggering a full-course caution. This led to a flurry of pitstops, altering the race's dynamics as positions were reshuffled. Taylor seized this opportunity, surpassing Derani for the lead. The race didn't settle down, however, with a multi-car wreck involving LMP2 and GTD class vehicles prompting another yellow flag.

Hourly Update and Class Leaders

At the one-hour mark, the leaderboard displayed Taylor leading, followed by Bourdais, Nasr, Derani, and Louis Deletraz. In the LMP2 class, an early incident saw Nick Boulle losing his lead to George Kurtz. The GTD Pro class saw its leader, Ben Barnicoat's Lexus, forced to retire due to severe radiator damage following a collision triggered by an LMP2 car.

A Race Packed with Star Power

The race was not just about the cars but also the star-studded lineup of drivers. Showcasing talents like 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button, six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, and 14 other IndyCar drivers, the race was a true spectacle. Team Penske, in pursuit of securing Roger Penske his first overall title since 1969, had two Porsches in the race. Notably, Marcus Ericsson made his Andretti Global debut driving the second car for Taylor.