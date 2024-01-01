52-year-old Woman Grievously Injured in Car Accident in Luqa

In a distressing incident that unfolded on Monday morning, a 52-year-old woman was grievously injured when she was struck by a car in Luqa, specifically on Triq Sant Andrija. The mishap occurred around 10:15am, turning an ordinary day into a traumatic one for the victim who hails from Hamrun.

Details of the Incident

The vehicle involved in the collision was a Citroen C1. The driver, a 36-year-old man, residing in St. Paul’s Bay, now finds himself in the midst of a police investigation. The woman received immediate medical attention on site before she was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Police Investigation

The police have launched a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the accident. They are committed to getting to the bottom of this case, ensuring that any possible negligence or violation of traffic rules does not go unpunished.

Road Safety Concerns

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical state of road safety. It comes at a time when the police reported that 4,500 cars were stopped in 160 road checks over the festive period, with 600 contraventions issued. The statistics underline the pressing need for stricter adherence to traffic rules and greater vigilance on the roads to prevent such unfortunate incidents.