en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

52-year-old Woman Grievously Injured in Car Accident in Luqa

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:54 pm EST
52-year-old Woman Grievously Injured in Car Accident in Luqa

In a distressing incident that unfolded on Monday morning, a 52-year-old woman was grievously injured when she was struck by a car in Luqa, specifically on Triq Sant Andrija. The mishap occurred around 10:15am, turning an ordinary day into a traumatic one for the victim who hails from Hamrun.

Details of the Incident

The vehicle involved in the collision was a Citroen C1. The driver, a 36-year-old man, residing in St. Paul’s Bay, now finds himself in the midst of a police investigation. The woman received immediate medical attention on site before she was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Police Investigation

The police have launched a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the accident. They are committed to getting to the bottom of this case, ensuring that any possible negligence or violation of traffic rules does not go unpunished.

Road Safety Concerns

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical state of road safety. It comes at a time when the police reported that 4,500 cars were stopped in 160 road checks over the festive period, with 600 contraventions issued. The statistics underline the pressing need for stricter adherence to traffic rules and greater vigilance on the roads to prevent such unfortunate incidents.

0
Accidents Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Early Morning Two-Car Accident in Barbados Prompts Investigation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Footscray Calls for Urgent Road Safety Measures: A Cry Ignited by Tragedy

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Tragedy: Man Dies From Electrocution at Party in Brasilia Club

By Saboor Bayat

Fire at John Hughes Dealership Sparks Investigation, Spotlight on Subscriber Perks

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Motorist Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Hit and Run ...
@Accidents · 18 mins
Sydney Motorist Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Hit and Run ...
heart comment 0
BART Train Derailment Sparks Fire and Disruption in San Francisco

By Rizwan Shah

BART Train Derailment Sparks Fire and Disruption in San Francisco
New Year’s Day Police Chase in NYC Causes Multiple Injuries

By Safak Costu

New Year's Day Police Chase in NYC Causes Multiple Injuries
RAF Veteran, 101, Stranded Over Christmas Following Lift Breakdown

By BNN Correspondents

RAF Veteran, 101, Stranded Over Christmas Following Lift Breakdown
Retired NYPD Captain Shoots Man in Road Rage Incident in Brooklyn

By Quadri Adejumo

Retired NYPD Captain Shoots Man in Road Rage Incident in Brooklyn
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Presidential Primaries: A Defining Year in American Politics
5 mins
2024 Presidential Primaries: A Defining Year in American Politics
Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
5 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
Governor Alex Otti Addresses Pension Arrears and Outlines 2024 Plans in New Year Message
6 mins
Governor Alex Otti Addresses Pension Arrears and Outlines 2024 Plans in New Year Message
Omo-Agege's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and National Values
7 mins
Omo-Agege's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and National Values
Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move
10 mins
Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana
10 mins
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
11 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
Trump's Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and More
11 mins
Trump's Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and More
John Howard's 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia's Environmental Policy
12 mins
John Howard's 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia's Environmental Policy
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
31 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
32 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
51 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
51 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app