25-Year-Old Man Tragically Drowns at Glenmore Lagoon

In a tragic turn of events, a 25-year-old man from the Eastern Cape lost his life in a drowning incident on the Tongazi River near Port Edward. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed the incident that took place at Glenmore Lagoon last Sunday afternoon.

Alert and Response

When the man disappeared underwater while swimming, lifeguards from the Lower South Coast Link immediately began a search and raised the alarm. Responding promptly, the NSRI Port Edward duty crew was activated, marking the initiation of a rescue operation. An NSRI rescue vehicle, along with several members' private vehicles, was promptly dispatched to the scene.

Joining Forces

NSRI rescue swimmers were directed to the location, where they were joined by a team of responders from the South African Police Services, Police Search and Rescue, and Police K9 Search and Rescue units. In a desperate bid to locate the missing swimmer, these various units pooled their resources and expertise.

A Search Ending in Tragedy

Despite the concerted efforts of the NSRI, lifeguards, and police units, the search ended in heartbreak. The body of the man was located and recovered by police divers. He was subsequently declared deceased on the scene. The police have opened an inquest docket following the incident. Condolences have been extended to the bereaved family, as they grapple with this devastating loss.