22-year-old Man Dies after Falling from Moving Vehicle on Interstate 65

In the early hours of Saturday, January 20, a chilling incident unfolded on Interstate 65 in Sumner County, Tennessee. A 22-year-old man, identified as Christopher Patterson, tragically lost his life after falling out of a moving vehicle. The incident took place near mile marker 98.2 in the southbound lanes of the highway around 1:17 a.m.

The Unfortunate Incident

According to reports, Patterson was a passenger in a 2018 Ford Focus, driven by a 21-year-old man. Under circumstances still being investigated, Patterson fell from the vehicle while it was in motion. The fall was not the end of the tragedy. Once on the roadway, Patterson was struck by an unspecified number of other vehicles. Despite the best efforts of first responders, he was declared dead at the scene.

Safety Measures Overlooked

The Tennessee Highway Patrol's (THP) preliminary investigations reveal that Patterson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. This critical safety lapse might have played a role in the unfortunate circumstances that led to his death. However, further investigations into the incident are ongoing.

No Charges Pending

The driver of the Ford Focus, who remained unharmed, currently faces no pending charges related to the incident. As the investigation continues, additional information will be provided as it becomes available.