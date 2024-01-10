en English
Accidents

2021 South African Road Safety Report Sheds Light on Tyre-Related Accident Risks

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
In a startling revelation, a 2021 road safety report from South Africa has brought to light a significant contributor to road accidents. Tyre-related issues, surprisingly, stand as a leading cause, with a staggering 41% of accidents resulting from burst tyres and an additional 15% from worn smooth tyres. The report, a grave indicator of the prevalent disregard for road safety standards, underscores the urgent need for better vehicle maintenance and more substantial emphasis on tyre health.

The Crucial Role of Tyres

Les Richardson, the vice chairperson of the Tyres, Equipment, Parts Association (TEPA), urges the public to understand the critical role tyres play in vehicle performance and safety. As the only contact points between a vehicle and the road, tyres significantly affect handling, braking, and stability. “Inadequate maintenance and disregard for tyre health can have fatal consequences,” warns Richardson.

The Perils of Secondhand Tyres

One of the major concerns raised by the report is the common use of worn or secondhand tyres. These are often sold on the roadside, potentially illegally imported or discarded by the previous owner due to safety issues. Richardson cautions against the financial and safety pitfalls of buying tyres with minimal tread depth, particularly if they have been regrooved, a process that can compromise a tyre’s structural integrity.

Risks of Underinflation and Bald Tyres

The report also highlights the risks associated with underinflated tyres and bald tyres. The former can lead to tyre bursts, while the latter can cause heat buildup and reduced grip, especially under wet conditions where aquaplaning can occur. During aquaplaning, Richardson advises motorists against braking, as it can lead to loss of control over the vehicle. Instead, he recommends routine tyre inspections at accredited fitment centres, particularly before and after long trips.

TEPA, affiliated with the Retail Motor Industry Association (RMI), implores motorists to prioritize tyre health given South Africa’s challenging road conditions. The organization also advises against purchasing tyres from informal dealers to prevent compromised safety and potential high costs from accidents or car damage.

Accidents Automotive South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

