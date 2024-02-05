11-Year-Old Boy Airlifted to Hospital After Road Accident in Herefordshire

An 11-year-old student of Queen Elizabeth High School in Bromyard, Herefordshire, was seriously injured in a road accident on the A44. The incident, which occurred around 9am on February 5, involved the young boy being struck by a car. Immediately after the accident, emergency services, including the police and an ambulance, were dispatched to the scene.

Quick Response and Ongoing Medical Care

The boy was attended to by a local trained paramedic, school staff, and other members of the public on-site. Following an assessment by the ambulance staff, it was decided that the boy would be airlifted to the hospital for further medical treatment. The West Mercia Police spokesperson confirmed that the boy's injuries, while serious, are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigation and School's Response

Following the accident, the road remained closed and the police continued their work on the scene. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is ongoing. In the meantime, Queen Elizabeth High School has been in communication with parents. The school has expressed gratitude for the support provided by students and informed parents about the ongoing medical care and support the injured student is receiving.

A Community Rallies in Support

The incident has shaken the local community, spurring an outpouring of support and concern for the young boy's welfare. The community's response reflects its resilience and solidarity in the face of adversity, underscoring the importance of collective action during such challenging times.