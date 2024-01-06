10 Injured in Bus-Firetruck Collision on Castle Peak Road

On an otherwise routine Saturday afternoon, the bustling Castle Peak Road near Tai Wo Hau Sports Center in Hong Kong was witness to a traffic incident that left at least ten people injured. The collision, involving a firetruck and a public bus, disrupted the usual rhythm of this busy artery, compelling authorities to temporarily close down a section of the road.

Confluence of Unfortunate Events

The accident unfolded around 2 pm, just as the firetruck, complete with blaring sirens and flashing lights, was responding to a fire report on Shiu Wo Street in Tsuen Wan. The fire truck was in the fast lane, adhering to standard protocols for emergency responses. Simultaneously, a route 73X bus was pulling out of a stop, resuming its designated route.

In a sudden turn of events, the bus crossed over three lanes to enter the fast lane, cutting across the path of the incoming firetruck. Despite the firetruck driver’s best efforts, the vehicle was unable to stop in time, leading to a collision with the bus.

Aftermath and Immediate Response

The impact of the collision resulted in minor injuries to ten individuals on the bus, including the driver and nine passengers. The injured, consisting of five males and four females, were quickly attended to by the emergency services.

Following the incident, a section of Castle Peak Road – Kwai Chung (Tuen Mun bound) near Tai Wo Hau MTR Station was temporarily closed to facilitate a swift response to the situation and allow for an investigation. However, the road has since been reopened to traffic.

Investigations Underway

The police cordoned off the site soon after the incident and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events. The collision’s aftermath, including the damage to both vehicles, is being thoroughly examined. As the investigation unfolds, the focus will be on whether all safety protocols were duly followed and to prevent such incidents in the future.

