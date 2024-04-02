1 killed, 7 Injured as oil tanker overturns setting fire to four vehicles on Dhaka-Aricha Highway

Early Tuesday morning, a devastating incident unfolded on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar, leading to one fatality and several injuries. An oil tanker veered off course, overturning and igniting a fire that rapidly spread to nearby vehicles. This catastrophic event has stirred concern and sorrow within the community, shedding light on the dangers of highway transportation of hazardous materials.

Chronology of the Catastrophe

The mishap occurred near the Jorpul area at approximately 5:38 AM, when the tanker, en route from Dhaka to Nabinagar, collided with a road divider. The impact caused the tanker to overturn, spilling oil which instantly caught fire. The flames swiftly engulfed four other vehicles, including a covered van, a cement truck, a tomato truck, and a private car. Md Alauddin, Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service and Civil Defense Department's (Zone-4), reported that six units were immediately dispatched to the scene. Despite their efforts, Najrul Islam, 45, presumed to be a truck helper, was pronounced dead at the scene, while seven others suffered injuries of varying severity.

Immediate Response and Aftermath

First responders acted swiftly to rescue the injured, transporting them to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka for urgent care. Among the injured, Abdus Salam, Milon Molla, Al-Amin, Niranjan, Helal, and Mim, two suffered 100% burn injuries, highlighting the severity of the accident. The incident caused a significant disruption in traffic flow, with the highway being closed for nearly an hour as emergency services worked to extinguish the fire and clear the wreckage. Sub-Inspector Babul Aktar of the Savar Highway Police Station assured that efforts were being made to normalize traffic flow, and by 10 AM, there were signs of improvement.

Reflections on Safety and Prevention

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with the transportation of flammable substances. It underscores the urgent need for stringent safety measures and adherence to protocols designed to prevent such accidents. As the community mourns the loss of Najrul Islam and prays for the recovery of the injured, there is a collective call for reflection on how to enhance road safety, particularly in the transport of hazardous materials. The incident not only highlights the potential for loss of life but also the broader implications for public safety and emergency response preparedness.