A Father's Quest for Justice: The Tragic Death of Fort Carson Spc. Braden Peltier

Last year, the tragic news of Fort Carson Spc. Braden Peltier's death sent shockwaves through the community of Colorado Springs. As his body made its way from Detroit to West Branch, Michigan, hundreds of people lined the highway to pay their respects to the fallen soldier. But amidst the outpouring of support and grief, Braden's father, Greg Adame, is still searching for answers.

A Father's Quest for Justice

According to Greg, the Colorado Springs Police Department's investigation into his son's death has been less than satisfactory. He claims that he has heard little to nothing from them since the incident occurred. "I just want to know what happened to my son," he says. "I deserve answers, and so does Braden."

Braden was killed in Colorado Springs while protecting someone else during an encounter that also injured one other person. He was one of the 20 men under 35 who died in shootings in the city last year. Despite the seemingly senseless nature of his death, those who knew Braden best say that his actions were in line with his character.

A Soldier's Compassion

Braden enlisted in the Army in 2020 and worked as an artilleryman with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team. His former commander, Stephen Capehart, describes him as a soldier with a "huge heart" who always put others first. "He was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back," Capehart says. "His compassion for his fellow soldiers was truly remarkable."

Braden's love for the outdoors was also a defining characteristic of his personality. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, and often shared his passions with his friends and family.

A Community's Loss

The impact of Braden's death was felt far beyond his immediate family and friends. Hundreds of strangers turned out to honor him as his body was transported from Detroit to West Branch, Michigan. The sight of so many people lining the highway was a testament to the respect and admiration that Braden had earned in his short life.

As the investigation into Braden's death continues, his father remains hopeful that justice will be served. "I know that nothing can bring Braden back," he says. "But I want to make sure that his legacy is honored and that his death was not in vain."

A Soldier's Legacy

Braden Peltier's life was cut short in a tragic act of violence, but his memory lives on in the hearts of those who knew him best. His compassion for others, his love for the outdoors, and his dedication to serving his country are all part of his enduring legacy. As his father continues to seek answers, the community that came together to honor Braden's memory remains united in their support.