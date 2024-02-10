2024 Party Primaries: A Star-Studded Lineup and Contested Races

The race is on: The May 7 Democratic and Republican Party primaries have locked in their candidates, with the filing deadline having passed on Friday. With notable names like Nikki Haley and Donald Trump vying for the presidential nomination, and a host of senate, house of representatives, governor, and local positions up for grabs, the stage is set for a riveting contest.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Lineup

After the close of filing on Friday, the official list of candidates for the May 7 party primaries in Monroe County has been released. Among the presidential hopefuls, former Governor Nikki Haley and businessman Donald Trump will be looking to secure the Republican nomination. Meanwhile, incumbent President Joe Biden leads the Democratic field, with Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota having missed out on the ballot.

The senate race is heating up, too, with Jim Banks and John Rust battling it out for the Republican nomination in the race to replace Mike Braun. On the Democratic side, Marc Carmichael, a lobbyist and former state representative, and Valerie McCray, a clinical psychologist, will compete for their party's support.

Advertisment

Local races are also generating buzz, with six Republicans throwing their hats in the ring to replace term-limited Governor Eric Holcomb, and numerous contests for state and local positions, such as commissioner, coroner, recorder, surveyor, and council.

Contested Races Aplenty

Monroe County will feature four contested races in the May 7 primaries, with three on the Democratic side and one for the Republicans. In District 3, Democrat incumbent Penny Githens faces stiff competition from Steve Volan, a former Bloomington city council member, and Jody Madeira, an Indiana University law professor. The Republican primary will see Joe VanDeventer and Paul White, Sr. vie for their party's nomination.

Advertisment

The Madison County primaries have seven contested Republican nominations and four Democratic ones. Notably, two incumbent Republicans on the Madison County Council have decided not to seek re-election, setting the stage for a fierce battle for their at-large seats. The parties will select their nominees for lieutenant governor and attorney general at their state conventions this summer.

The Final Countdown

While the field is set, candidates still have until noon on Feb. 16 to withdraw. In the coming months, voters will have the opportunity to engage with the candidates, attend rallies, and weigh their options ahead of the May 7 primaries. As the campaigns unfold, the candidates' platforms, visions, and strategies will come under increased scrutiny, and voters will ultimately decide who will represent their parties in the general election.

With a diverse array of contenders and a myriad of offices at stake, the May 7 party primaries promise to be a thrilling preview of the political landscape to come. As the candidates navigate the twists and turns of the campaign trail, they'll be vying not only for their party's nomination but also for the chance to shape the future of their communities, their states, and their nation.