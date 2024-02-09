13-Year-Old Ovarian Cancer Patient Dhikrullahi Rubbayat Needs Your Help

Dhikrullahi Rubbayat, a 13-year-old girl and the fifth child of a watch repairer, faces an uphill battle against ovarian cancer. Diagnosed at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), she needs N6 million for her treatment.

A Flicker of Hope Amidst the Storm

Born into a family of modest means, Dhikrullahi's world turned upside down when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her father, a watch repairer, is now appealing to the public for donations to fund her treatment. "She is my child, and I will do anything to save her," he asserts.

Ovarian cancer, often dubbed the "silent killer," is notorious for its vague symptoms and delayed diagnosis. It is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, with a high mortality rate primarily due to late-stage detection.

After an initial adverse reaction to chemotherapy, Dhikrullahi is now responding well to the Carboplatin/paclitaxel regimen. This combination therapy is a standard treatment for ovarian cancer, aiming to shrink the tumor and prevent its recurrence.

A Promising Beacon on the Horizon

As Dhikrullahi continues her fight, a glimmer of hope emerges from recent medical advancements. A study by German researchers offers a potential new treatment strategy involving mRNA injections targeting the tumor protein p53 gene.

The p53 gene, known as the "guardian of the genome," normally prevents cancer by triggering cell death or cell cycle arrest when DNA is damaged. However, in many cancers, including ovarian, this gene is mutated or inactivated, allowing tumors to grow unchecked.

The mRNA injections aim to reactivate the disabled tumor suppressive functions of p53, reducing tumor growth. Early results are promising, showing a significant decrease in tumor size and an increase in overall survival rates.

The Power of Collective Strength

While these breakthroughs offer hope for the future, they are yet to become widely available. For now, Dhikrullahi's best chance lies in the generosity of others.

Donations can be made to Access Bank account number 0780089989 under the name Adepoju Dhikrullahi. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings her closer to the life-saving treatment she desperately needs.

In the face of adversity, the human spirit reveals its true strength. Dhikrullahi's story is not just about her battle with cancer; it's a testament to resilience, hope, and the power of unity.

As we navigate the complexities of modern medicine and strive towards innovative solutions, let us not forget those who need our help today. Together, we can make a difference.

