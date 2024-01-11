Boy George Reveals His Feelings About Ex-lover Jon Moss After Legal Dispute

Boy George, the iconic singer-songwriter, has opened up about his tumultuous relationship with ex-lover and former Culture Club bandmate, Jon Moss, almost a year after a bitter legal wrangle. The pair’s romantic and professional relationship during the 1980s, which inspired several of the band’s chart-topping songs, was followed by an intermittent working relationship that ended in a courtroom.

The Legal Battle over Culture Club’s Worth

In a dispute that shocked fans, Moss claimed the Culture Club name was worth a staggering $44.5 million. However, the rest of the band disagreed, valuing the name at a more modest $955,000. This vast divide led to a legal settlement of $2.3 million, which Boy George has been methodically paying off.

Emotional Toll and Reconciliation

The legal battle took a heavy toll on George, particularly as it coincided with the death of his beloved mother. However, today, he insists he harbors no hatred towards Moss. He describes his current feelings as largely peaceful, a conscious choice for his own well-being.

Reflections on the Past and the Love for Touring

At 62, George reflects on the past with a mixture of nostalgia and disappointment, acknowledging the exhilaration and beauty of Culture Club’s early years. He also reveals his love for touring, which he finds less stressful than other facets of life, a sentiment Moss never shared.

Channeling Experiences into Music

Boy George has transformed some of his experiences with Moss into new compositions. Songs like ‘Dirty Little Limited Company’ and ‘Watching the Lotus Bleed’ reference their business disputes and ongoing contractual ties. These revelations are part of George’s discourse around his newly released memoir, ‘Karma’.