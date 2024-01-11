en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Boy George Reveals His Feelings About Ex-lover Jon Moss After Legal Dispute

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Boy George Reveals His Feelings About Ex-lover Jon Moss After Legal Dispute

Boy George, the iconic singer-songwriter, has opened up about his tumultuous relationship with ex-lover and former Culture Club bandmate, Jon Moss, almost a year after a bitter legal wrangle. The pair’s romantic and professional relationship during the 1980s, which inspired several of the band’s chart-topping songs, was followed by an intermittent working relationship that ended in a courtroom.

The Legal Battle over Culture Club’s Worth

In a dispute that shocked fans, Moss claimed the Culture Club name was worth a staggering $44.5 million. However, the rest of the band disagreed, valuing the name at a more modest $955,000. This vast divide led to a legal settlement of $2.3 million, which Boy George has been methodically paying off.

Emotional Toll and Reconciliation

The legal battle took a heavy toll on George, particularly as it coincided with the death of his beloved mother. However, today, he insists he harbors no hatred towards Moss. He describes his current feelings as largely peaceful, a conscious choice for his own well-being.

Reflections on the Past and the Love for Touring

At 62, George reflects on the past with a mixture of nostalgia and disappointment, acknowledging the exhilaration and beauty of Culture Club’s early years. He also reveals his love for touring, which he finds less stressful than other facets of life, a sentiment Moss never shared.

Channeling Experiences into Music

Boy George has transformed some of his experiences with Moss into new compositions. Songs like ‘Dirty Little Limited Company’ and ‘Watching the Lotus Bleed’ reference their business disputes and ongoing contractual ties. These revelations are part of George’s discourse around his newly released memoir, ‘Karma’.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
11 seconds ago
Increasing Pentagon Dominance Raises Questions over US Governance: Charles Liu
In a recent turn of events, Charles Liu, a senior fellow at the Taihe Institute, raised alarm over the seemingly growing arrogance and dominance of the Pentagon in American governance. This discussion sprouted in the wake of the unannounced absence of the Secretary of Defense, a symptom, Liu suggests, of a greater issue where the
Increasing Pentagon Dominance Raises Questions over US Governance: Charles Liu
Gas Leak Triggers Massive Fire at South Korean Petrol Station
1 min ago
Gas Leak Triggers Massive Fire at South Korean Petrol Station
Massive Demonstrations in Poland Protest Government's Unconstitutional Actions
1 min ago
Massive Demonstrations in Poland Protest Government's Unconstitutional Actions
CES 2024: Unveiling Futuristic Gadgets and the Promise of a Tech-Integrated Future
13 seconds ago
CES 2024: Unveiling Futuristic Gadgets and the Promise of a Tech-Integrated Future
Fran Drescher Partners with Property Brothers to Renovate Housekeepers' Home on 'Celebrity IOU'
24 seconds ago
Fran Drescher Partners with Property Brothers to Renovate Housekeepers' Home on 'Celebrity IOU'
Katra Honored as 'Best Clean City within Union Territory' under Swachhata Campaign
52 seconds ago
Katra Honored as 'Best Clean City within Union Territory' under Swachhata Campaign
Latest Headlines
World News
Polish Pair's Unlikely Partnership Earns Spot in European Figure Skating Championship Final
2 mins
Polish Pair's Unlikely Partnership Earns Spot in European Figure Skating Championship Final
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling
2 mins
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection
2 mins
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
2 mins
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
China Criticizes U.S. Over Taiwan Election Comments Amid Rising Tensions
3 mins
China Criticizes U.S. Over Taiwan Election Comments Amid Rising Tensions
Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer's Scans Amid Controversy
3 mins
Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer's Scans Amid Controversy
Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review
4 mins
Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
4 mins
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
Ishan Kishan's Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum
4 mins
Ishan Kishan's Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
4 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
48 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app