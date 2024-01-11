Botswana Examinations Council Announces JCE and BGCSE Results Release Dates

In a significant announcement, the Botswana Examinations Council (BEC) has disclosed the release dates for the Junior Certificate Examinations (JCE) and Botswana General Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations (BGCSE) results. The students’ wait will soon be over, with the JCE results being scheduled for release during the week ending February 2, 2024, and the BGCSE results set to be declared in the week ending March 8, 2024.

Timely Evaluation and Future Planning

The release schedule has been meticulously planned to provide students with a timely evaluation of their performance. This crucial data will serve as a compass, aiding them in plotting the course of their future educational endeavors. The BEC has also confirmed the completion of the JCE marking process, which took place from December 4 to December 22, 2023.

Phased Marking for BGCSE

The marking process for the BGCSE was bifurcated into two phases. Phase 1 spanned from December 11 to December 22, 2023. Phase 2 commenced on January 8 and is projected to wrap up by January 21, 2024. This phased approach has ensured a thorough and meticulous evaluation of the students’ performances, leaving no room for error.

Smooth Execution of Examinations

The BEC also reported the successful conduct of all three levels of general education examinations, which include the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), JCE, and BGCSE, without any significant issues. The revised BGCSE examinations timetable was in effect from November 1 to December 7, 2023. Additionally, the PSLE results were already released on December 19, 2023. The BEC has extended its gratitude to all parties involved for their contribution towards the smooth execution of the 2023 general education examinations.

In conclusion, this announcement reflects on the year’s end as a time for introspection and acknowledges the efforts to provide readers with continuous access to news and information. The BEC’s efficient handling of examination processes and result declaration exemplifies a well-functioning educational system, fostering a nurturing environment for the students.