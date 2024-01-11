en English
BNN Newsroom

Botswana Court Postpones Mokonopi’s Murder Case; Waiting for Forensic Report

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
Botswana Court Postpones Mokonopi’s Murder Case; Waiting for Forensic Report

Justice deferred as the Village Magistrate’s Court in Botswana postponed the murder case of Kitso Mokonopi, the woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Mompati Keatlhotswe. The court’s presiding magistrate, Tshepo Thedi, granted a two-month extension to the prosecution team, allowing them additional time to complete their pending investigation, which includes a critical report from the forensic lab. Mokonopi, who made her first court appearance since becoming a mother, will remain on bail until the rescheduled hearing on April 4, 2024.

First Appearance Since Giving Birth

Mokonopi’s appearance in court marks her first public outing since the birth of her child. Facing a single count of murder, she stands accused of a brutal act committed in the sanctity of their shared home in Block 8, Gaborone, in July of the preceding year. The alleged crime took place within the confines of their rented house, leading to the untimely death of Keatlhotswe.

Awaiting Forensic Confirmation

The state prosecutor, Botho Gobuamang, requested the court’s indulgence in granting additional time for the investigative team to conclude their work. Central to their pending tasks is the feedback from the forensic lab, expected to provide crucial evidence in the case. As the prosecution team awaits this critical piece of the puzzle, Mokonopi’s fate hangs in the balance.

Case Rescheduled, Justice on Hold

Magistrate Tshepo Thedi acceded to the state’s request, granting a two-month reprieve for the prosecution to finalize their investigation. Consequently, Mokonopi’s hearing has been rescheduled for April 4, 2024. The justice mechanism’s wheels continue to turn slowly, with Mokonopi allowed to remain on bail in the interim, as the courtroom drama continues to unfold.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

