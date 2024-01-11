en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Booking Holdings’ Reverse Stock Split Success: A Beacon for Struggling Travel SPACs

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Booking Holdings’ Reverse Stock Split Success: A Beacon for Struggling Travel SPACs

In the complex world of financial maneuvering, reverse stock splits often signify a company’s desperate attempt to stay afloat, especially when faced with the threat of delisting due to low share values. Yet, amidst the struggling travel Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), the remarkable turnaround of Booking Holdings Inc. stands as a testament to the power of strategic decision-making and innovative business models.

From Priceline to Booking Holdings: A Story of Resilience

Before it was known as Booking Holdings, the company was Priceline – a name synonymous with a tumultuous period in the early 2000s when its share price teetered around $1. In June 2003, Priceline made the crucial decision to execute a reverse stock split, a move often seen as a last-ditch effort to save a sinking ship.

Fast forward to 2018, Priceline rebranded to Booking Holdings, marking a new era of prosperity. Today, it is a powerhouse of the travel industry, with its shares trading above $3,500. The company’s growth has been primarily fueled by Booking.com, a key subsidiary that revolutionized the online travel market.

The Booking.com Difference

Booking.com’s success can largely be attributed to two pivotal strategies. First, its unique business model that did not demand upfront payment from guests. Second, an unwavering focus on international expansion. These elements combined to build a strong, resilient brand that weathered economic downturns and emerged stronger.

Insights from the Helm: CEO Glenn Fogel

Glenn Fogel, the current CEO of Booking Holdings, has been instrumental in the company’s journey from the depths of uncertainty to towering heights of success. Joining the company in 2000, Fogel has witnessed firsthand the trials, tribulations, and triumphs that have shaped Booking Holdings.

Fogel acknowledges the emotional impact of a stock split on employees, who may perceive receiving fewer, high-value shares as a setback. However, he also points out the potential benefits. This balanced perspective is a reflection of his leadership style, steering the company through uncharted waters with a mix of empathy and strategy.

Lessons for Struggling Travel SPACs

The remarkable journey of Booking Holdings serves as a beacon of hope for travel SPACs like Vacasa, Inspirato, and Sonder. These companies went public during the pandemic, a time of unprecedented challenges for the travel industry, and have since experienced significant share price declines. The potential necessity of a reverse stock split looms large for these SPACs, but the success story of Booking Holdings may provide a roadmap for recovery and growth.

0
Business Stock Markets Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Peter Ruis Returns to John Lewis as New Executive Director
Peter Ruis, a seasoned retail industry veteran, is set to rejoin John Lewis Partnership as the new executive director of the John Lewis department store business. This appointment is slated for next week, marking Ruis’ return to the company after a hiatus of around a decade. Ruis, who served John Lewis from 2005 to 2013,
Peter Ruis Returns to John Lewis as New Executive Director
Galaxy Digital and Invesco Unveil Bitcoin ETF on Cboe BZX Exchange
12 mins ago
Galaxy Digital and Invesco Unveil Bitcoin ETF on Cboe BZX Exchange
Bigbloc Construction Ltd Shares Surge by 8.27%: An Insight into the Company’s Growth
12 mins ago
Bigbloc Construction Ltd Shares Surge by 8.27%: An Insight into the Company’s Growth
Indian Government Achieves 81% of Budget Target with 19.4% Rise in Net Direct Tax Collection
4 mins ago
Indian Government Achieves 81% of Budget Target with 19.4% Rise in Net Direct Tax Collection
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry Sees Significant Advancements and Changes
6 mins ago
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry Sees Significant Advancements and Changes
School of Rock Celebrates 25 Years with Global Expansion
7 mins ago
School of Rock Celebrates 25 Years with Global Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
3 mins
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
6 mins
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
6 mins
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
11 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
11 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
11 mins
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
12 mins
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
12 mins
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
12 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
40 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app