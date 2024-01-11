en English
Business

Boohoo Embroiled in Garment Mislabelling Scandal

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
Boohoo Embroiled in Garment Mislabelling Scandal

Boohoo, a leading online fashion retailer, has been embroiled in a potential mislabelling scandal. The company’s factory in Leicester, opened in 2022, is at the center of controversy, with garments being labelled as ‘Made in the UK’, despite evidence to the contrary. This issue came to light in a BBC Panorama documentary that scrutinized incidents from January to October of the previous year.

Implication of Human Error

Boohoo has attributed this incident to human error and maintains that measures have been implemented to avoid such occurrences in the future. The company, however, is contemplating the closure of its Leicester factory which would affect less than 100 employees. Despite this, Boohoo aims to retain quality assurance and ethical compliance roles in the city.

Legal Consequences of Mislabelling

Legal expert Dr. Ryan Cushley-Spendiff pointed out that while ‘country of origin’ labels are not always legally required, misleading labelling can become a legal issue. This potentially puts Boohoo in breach of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 and consumer protection regulations. The company’s actions could have legal ramifications, potentially jeopardizing its operation in the Leicester factory.

Labour Concerns and Trade Union Criticism

Trade union Usdaw has expressed concern over Boohoo’s reluctance to engage in meaningful dialogue to address labour issues and improve working conditions. Despite repeated calls for cooperation to mend the company’s reputation and support its employees, Boohoo appears to have remained unresponsive. The union has criticized the company’s approach, calling for more transparency and accountability in its operations.

Business Fashion United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

