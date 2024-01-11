en English
BNN Newsroom

Bomb Threat at Home of Judge Overseeing Trump’s Fraud Trial

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Bomb Threat at Home of Judge Overseeing Trump’s Fraud Trial

On an otherwise ordinary Thursday morning, the calm was shattered when a bomb threat was reported at the home of New York Judge Arthur Engoron, the presiding officer in the civil fraud trial involving former President Donald Trump. The threat loomed ominously over the day, just hours before the closing arguments of the trial were set to commence.

The Response

In an immediate response to the threat, the Nassau County Police Department and their bomb squad were called in. The court’s spokesman revealed that multiple layers of security had been put in place since the onset of the trial. In light of the recent threat, additional measures were swiftly implemented to ensure Judge Engoron’s safety.

The Trial

This trial has brought under scrutiny allegations that Trump exaggerated his wealth on financial documents, with the New York Attorney General seeking an exorbitant $370 million in penalties. Trump’s presence in court has been marked by confrontations, with attacks often directed at the New York Attorney General who filed the suit, and at Judge Engoron himself. From the stand, his testimony bore a striking resemblance to his political rallies, and he has made the legal cases against him a key point in his campaign for re-election in the 2024 presidential race.

The Showdown in Court

Despite the rancor, Trump chose not to testify again for the defense. The courtroom has witnessed several clashes between Judge Engoron and Trump. The judge attempted to curb Trump’s political remarks in court, even threatening to remove the former president at one point. However, both Judge Engoron and the Attorney General’s lawyer opted to allow Trump to continue his tirades, choosing to overlook them in the larger interest of the trial.

With the closing arguments set to proceed, Judge Engoron has indicated that he plans to issue a written decision by the end of January, thereby bringing an end to this high-profile legal battle.

BNN Newsroom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

