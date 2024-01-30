Zoom Unveils VisionOS App with Persona Support Ahead of Apple’s Vision Pro Launch

In a strategic move that resonates with the evolution of virtual communication, Zoom has announced the upcoming launch of its new VisionOS app, specifically tailored for Apple's Vision Pro headset. The app is set to hit the market on February 2, marking a significant advancement in the realm of digital services.

Innovative Features of VisionOS

Zoom's VisionOS app is designed to enhance the user experience by introducing several innovative features. One of the most anticipated features is the "persona" support, which allows users to embody a digital avatar during video calls. This persona feature will enable users to maintain a virtual presence without needing to be physically present in front of the camera. But that's not all. The app will also support 3D object sharing, introducing a new facet to the way presentations and educational content are shared during calls. The integration of Zoom's existing chat service, "Team Chat," is also part of this update, aiming to streamline communication within teams.

Blurring the Lines between Virtual and Physical

The new app is poised to seamlessly blend video conferencing with users' physical space, blurring the lines between in-person and remote meetings. It will leverage the Vision Pro’s augmented reality capabilities and introduce features like 'real-world pinning'. This will allow wearers to use a digital avatar based on their face scans during video calls. The aim is to provide an immersive hybrid collaboration experience, making users feel as though they are in the same room as their colleagues and customers.

Zoom's Commitment to Evolving with the Virtual Landscape

The introduction of these features is indicative of Zoom's commitment to evolving with the changing landscape of virtual communication, which has become increasingly important in both professional and personal settings. The announcement comes as a clear competitive move against Apple’s upcoming offering, as well as existing services like Slack, and popular streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, and Pluto TV. This suggests a broadening of the competitive landscape in digital services, as Zoom looks to maintain its footing and continue to innovate in this fast-paced sector.