BNN Newsroom

Zomato Launches ‘Daily Payouts’ to Empower Smaller Restaurant Partners

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Zomato Launches ‘Daily Payouts’ to Empower Smaller Restaurant Partners

Zomato, the online food aggregator, has launched a groundbreaking feature titled ‘daily payouts’ to uplift its network of restaurant partners, particularly the smaller establishments. This innovative solution allows restaurant partners who manage 100 or fewer orders a month to receive their earnings daily, in contrast to the conventional weekly payment system.

Addressing Financial Challenges

The inception of the ‘daily payouts’ feature comes on the heels of Zomato’s intensive engagement with numerous restaurants. The firm recognized the financial difficulties experienced by smaller eateries due to their less frequent access to revenues. The ‘daily payouts’ system is designed to enhance cash flow for these partners by settling transactions based on sales from three days prior, imposing no additional costs on the restaurants.

Enhancing Flexibility and Management

Restaurant partners can seamlessly switch between weekly and daily payouts using the Zomato Restaurant Partner App. This initiative is a testament to Zomato’s commitment to enhancing financial flexibility and management for its partners, thereby fostering their growth and sustainability in an increasingly competitive market.

Zomato’s Expansion Efforts

Meanwhile, Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal, recently refuted reports of the company’s plans to acquire logistics startup Shiprocket for $2 billion. This denial puts to rest widespread rumors about Zomato’s strategic expansion forays into the logistics sector.

By continually introducing innovative solutions like ‘daily payouts’ and by steadfastly supporting its restaurant partners, Zomato reiterates its mission to redefine the food service industry. This move is a significant step towards enhancing the financial stability of smaller establishments and contributing to the overall growth of the foodservice sector.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

