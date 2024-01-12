en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Zolciak-Biermann Foreclosure Feud: A Mansion, A Divorce, and A Bank

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Zolciak-Biermann Foreclosure Feud: A Mansion, A Divorce, and A Bank

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, the reality TV stars, are embroiled in a legal tussle with Truist Bank over the looming foreclosure of their mansion located in Georgia. The bank is firm in its stance, asserting its right to foreclose the luxurious property, following the couple’s alleged default on their mortgage. This financial feud adds another layer to the ongoing divorce saga between Zolciak and Biermann, who are currently residing in separate quarters within their shared residence.

A Plea to Halt Foreclosure

Back in October, in a bid to prevent the bank’s foreclosure auction, the couple had approached the court with a request to grant them permission to independently sell their mansion. Their objective was to use the proceedings to settle the outstanding debt. However, despite their efforts, the couple’s request did not find favor with the court, prompting the bank to resume its foreclosure process. The bank initially showed leniency by postponing the auction scheduled for November, but it is now indicating its readiness to proceed with the foreclosure to recoup the owed amount.

Financial Strife Amid Divorce

Adding to the couple’s woes is their divorce, which has been far from amicable. Even as they navigate the choppy waters of their legal separation, they find themselves confronting mounting financial difficulties. Their once opulent mansion, built-in 2008 and featuring indulgences such as a pool, gym, movie theater, bar, wine cellar, and arcade, now stands as a symbol of their dwindling fortunes. They had notably slashed the asking price of the property by $500,000, bringing it down to $5.5 million in a desperate bid to expedite the sale.

Bank’s Stance Amid Legal Battle

Despite the legal and personal turmoil that Zolciak and Biermann find themselves in, Truist Bank remains undeterred. The bank firmly asserts that the couple’s divorce proceedings do not obstruct its right to foreclose on the property. There has been no official response from the couple’s representatives regarding the bank’s stance or their plans to tackle this predicament. However, as the legal tussle continues, it is clear that the couple’s financial and personal struggles are far from over.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
20 mins ago
Cafe Conversion: A Beacon of Hope During Covid-19
In the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, Stella West-Harling, a 76-year-old culinary entrepreneur, transformed her community cafe near Dartmoor into a food distribution center. The aim was to assist those who found accessing shops and affording essential items a challenge. Stella, the founder and chief executive of Ashburton Cookery School, joined forces with her daughter,
Cafe Conversion: A Beacon of Hope During Covid-19
Brunei's Prince Mateen to Uphold Royal Traditions in Wedding Ceremony
3 hours ago
Brunei's Prince Mateen to Uphold Royal Traditions in Wedding Ceremony
Hidden Love Unearthed in Season 2 of 'Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!'
4 hours ago
Hidden Love Unearthed in Season 2 of 'Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!'
Chaos in Paradise: Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Unrest
1 hour ago
Chaos in Paradise: Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Unrest
Kings Langley's Rectory Farm Housing Development Appeal: Public Inquiry to Decide
2 hours ago
Kings Langley's Rectory Farm Housing Development Appeal: Public Inquiry to Decide
New Educational Milestone: Construction Commences on Ballincollig Campus for Le Chéile and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin
2 hours ago
New Educational Milestone: Construction Commences on Ballincollig Campus for Le Chéile and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
1 min
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
2 mins
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
6 mins
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
11 mins
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
14 mins
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
14 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
15 mins
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
15 mins
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
15 mins
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app