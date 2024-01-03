Zion Lutheran Church Kickstarts Affordable Housing Project

In an effort to address the local shortage of affordable housing, Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton has launched an ambitious initiative. The Zion Affordable Housing Project, a significant undertaking, aims to repurpose the church’s land and existing structures while also introducing the construction of new buildings. This project is a testament to the church’s commitment to serve its community, a role it has steadfastly performed for over 140 years.

Zion Steps Up

With the support of a $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region’s Community Vision Fund, the church is set to embark on its redevelopment journey. The project is currently in the exploratory stage, with no fixed price tag or timeline as yet. However, the church anticipates the commencement of renovations and development within the next three to five years.

A Project in Phases

The Zion Affordable Housing Project will be implemented in phases. The initial phase involves the renovation of the church parsonage to create more housing. In addition, the church plans to establish nested businesses, which include a grocery store, a commercial kitchen, a laundromat, and possibly a hydroponic farm. These businesses would not only serve the community but also generate income to support the project.

Future Plans

Subsequent phases of the project include constructing a co-op model apartment building and a residential community featuring small footprint homes. These homes, designed with a smaller environmental impact in mind, align with the church’s commitment to responsible stewardship of the environment.

Overseeing the project is Bonnie Nussbaum, the project manager. Nussbaum has expressed her interest in the intentional community aspect of the project, which she hopes to join upon its completion.

A listening session for neighbors and interested parties has been scheduled to provide further information about the project and solicit community feedback. Through this initiative, Zion Lutheran Church continues its long-standing tradition of serving and fostering a sense of community within Appleton.