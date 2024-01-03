en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Zion Lutheran Church Kickstarts Affordable Housing Project

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
Zion Lutheran Church Kickstarts Affordable Housing Project

In an effort to address the local shortage of affordable housing, Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton has launched an ambitious initiative. The Zion Affordable Housing Project, a significant undertaking, aims to repurpose the church’s land and existing structures while also introducing the construction of new buildings. This project is a testament to the church’s commitment to serve its community, a role it has steadfastly performed for over 140 years.

Zion Steps Up

With the support of a $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region’s Community Vision Fund, the church is set to embark on its redevelopment journey. The project is currently in the exploratory stage, with no fixed price tag or timeline as yet. However, the church anticipates the commencement of renovations and development within the next three to five years.

A Project in Phases

The Zion Affordable Housing Project will be implemented in phases. The initial phase involves the renovation of the church parsonage to create more housing. In addition, the church plans to establish nested businesses, which include a grocery store, a commercial kitchen, a laundromat, and possibly a hydroponic farm. These businesses would not only serve the community but also generate income to support the project.

Future Plans

Subsequent phases of the project include constructing a co-op model apartment building and a residential community featuring small footprint homes. These homes, designed with a smaller environmental impact in mind, align with the church’s commitment to responsible stewardship of the environment.

Overseeing the project is Bonnie Nussbaum, the project manager. Nussbaum has expressed her interest in the intentional community aspect of the project, which she hopes to join upon its completion.

A listening session for neighbors and interested parties has been scheduled to provide further information about the project and solicit community feedback. Through this initiative, Zion Lutheran Church continues its long-standing tradition of serving and fostering a sense of community within Appleton.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
New Year's Day Tragedy: Man Fatally Shot Outside Salem Nightclub
A New Year’s Day tragedy unfolded in Salem, Oregon, as Ricardo Lopez-Cruz, a 29-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of La Leyenda nightclub. The Salem Police Department, responding to the scene around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, began an immediate investigation into the incident. Fatal Shooting Rocks Salem Community
New Year's Day Tragedy: Man Fatally Shot Outside Salem Nightclub
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
10 seconds ago
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
10 seconds ago
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
Undisclosed Corporation Completes Second Tranche of Share Offering
5 seconds ago
Undisclosed Corporation Completes Second Tranche of Share Offering
Metro Detroit Braces for Cold Week and Potential Weekend Snowfall
5 seconds ago
Metro Detroit Braces for Cold Week and Potential Weekend Snowfall
Justice For Mohbad Group Calls for Swift Investigation into Late Singer's Death
9 seconds ago
Justice For Mohbad Group Calls for Swift Investigation into Late Singer's Death
Latest Headlines
World News
Night Owls' Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds
11 seconds
Night Owls' Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
26 seconds
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
42 seconds
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
47 seconds
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
FDA Probes into Potential Health Risks of GLP-1 RA Medications
52 seconds
FDA Probes into Potential Health Risks of GLP-1 RA Medications
Rivers State Governor Fubara Seeks Reconciliation with Bayelsa State over Property Disputes
54 seconds
Rivers State Governor Fubara Seeks Reconciliation with Bayelsa State over Property Disputes
Aaron Rodgers: Delving into the Off-Field Narrative of the Football Star
58 seconds
Aaron Rodgers: Delving into the Off-Field Narrative of the Football Star
Allen Long, Retired Lieutenant, Announces Candidacy for Shasta County Board
1 min
Allen Long, Retired Lieutenant, Announces Candidacy for Shasta County Board
Gen Sensible: British Youth Bucking the Trend of New Year's Resolutions
1 min
Gen Sensible: British Youth Bucking the Trend of New Year's Resolutions
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
59 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app