ZIMRA Officer Caught in Bribery Scandal, Demands US$1,900 from Fuel Smuggler

A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officer, Kespa Chabata, is facing charges for allegedly extorting US$1,900 from a truck driver involved in fuel smuggling. Arrested and presented before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje, Chabata was granted US$200 bail, highlighting a grave misuse of office that took place on March 9, 2024.

Advertisment

Extortion at a Glance

On a routine check at Zindoga truck stop in Waterfalls, Harare, Chabata, who was off-duty, discovered a tanker carrying diesel instead of the declared Butanone. Seizing the opportunity, Chabata demanded US$3,000 from the driver, Given Alcapony Nhamo, to overlook the discrepancy. In a turn of events, Nhamo, under instructions from his supervisor Kessie of Dinotic Energy, South Africa, managed to muster US$1,900 to secure the return of the importation documents and freedom to proceed without legal consequences.

The Plot Thickens

Advertisment

Contrary to expected protocol, Chabata did not report the incident to his superiors at ZIMRA or take any official action to seize the smuggled goods. Instead, he opted to engage in a clandestine negotiation that not only compromised his position but also allowed the smuggling operation to persist unchecked. This act of criminal abuse of office opens up a concerning dialogue on the integrity and accountability within ZIMRA.

Legal and Ethical Implications

Chabata's decision to accept a bribe instead of executing his duties raises significant questions about corruption within the revenue and customs enforcement bodies in Zimbabwe. As the case progresses, it serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against corruption and the need for stringent measures to uphold transparency and integrity within public services.

This incident not only tarnishes the reputation of ZIMRA but also puts a spotlight on the broader issue of corruption that hampers economic progress and governance in Zimbabwe. The outcome of Chabata's trial may set a precedent for how similar cases are handled in the future, potentially impacting the operational protocols of ZIMRA and other government agencies.