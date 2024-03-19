Zimbabwe's Power Crisis Deepens: ZESA Announces Major Cuts Amid Drought

Zimbabwe is grappling with severe electricity shortages, as announced by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), highlighting the dire impact of drought and low water levels on the nation's power generation capabilities. The situation is reminiscent of previous power crises in 2008, 2019, and late 2022, with current conditions threatening to worsen due to negligible rainfall during the 2023/24 season. Zimbabwe primarily relies on coal and hydroelectric power, with the Kariba Dam and Hwange coal-fired power station operating well below capacity.

Advertisment

Root Causes of the Power Shortage

The primary cause of the ongoing power cuts is the significantly reduced water level at Lake Kariba, which has led to diminished power generation at Zimbabwe's main hydroelectric station. The El Nino-induced below-average rainfall has exacerbated the situation, with the Zambezi River Authority reporting critically low water levels and a drastic reduction in the Zambezi River flow compared to the previous year. As a result, the hydro station is generating a mere 240MW against an installed capacity of 1050MW, meeting only about 14% of the country's electricity demand.

Impact on National Electricity Supply

Advertisment

With an electricity demand of 1700MW, Zimbabwe's power generation capacity has been severely crippled. The Zambezi River Authority has had to ration water allocated to power utilities in both Zambia and Zimbabwe, further highlighting the severity of the crisis. This rationing has resulted in extensive load-shedding schedules, affecting both residential and commercial consumers across the country. The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority's group financial controller, Eliab Chikwenhere, emphasized the dire situation to the Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development, noting the depressed generation at Kariba as a critical concern.

Looking Ahead

The power crisis in Zimbabwe poses significant challenges for the nation's economy and the daily lives of its citizens. With the main sources of electricity underperforming due to environmental factors beyond immediate control, the country faces a daunting task in addressing the shortages. As the situation develops, stakeholders are urged to explore alternative energy sources and efficiency measures to mitigate the impact of the crisis. The predicament at Lake Kariba serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in Zimbabwe's energy sector and the urgent need for sustainable solutions.