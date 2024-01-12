en English
BNN Newsroom

Zimbabwe’s NSSA Pensioners Battle Poverty Amid Allegations of Embezzlement and Inadequate Payouts

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Zimbabwe’s NSSA Pensioners Battle Poverty Amid Allegations of Embezzlement and Inadequate Payouts

For Zimbabwe’s pensioners, a monthly pension from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is a ticket to an abyss of financial hardship rather than a comfortable retirement. The current minimum pension stands at ZWL 230,000, with survivor’s and invalidity pensions even lower at ZWL 92,000. These numbers, when converted to the US dollar on the black market, amount to a meager $9.20.

Insufficient Pensions and the Struggle to Survive

The small size of the monthly pension payouts has forced many of Zimbabwe’s elderly citizens into dire straits. With these payouts barely covering the basic food costs, pensioners are compelled to start small businesses or resort to street vending to survive. The struggle to keep the wolf from the door is a daily reality for these elderly citizens, who should be enjoying their twilight years in dignity and comfort.

Allegations of Embezzlement within NSSA

Compounding the plight of the pensioners are allegations of corruption within the NSSA. Claims of administrators and politicians siphoning off funds intended for pensions have added to the financial strain experienced by the retirees. High-profile incidents, such as the arraignment of former government minister Prisca Mupfumira for allegedly embezzling US $95 million from NSSA, underscore the gravity of the corruption issues.

Unfulfilled Promises and Constitutional Obligations

Repeated promises from government officials to increase pension payouts and improve governance at NSSA have done little to alleviate the hardships faced by the pensioners. Despite Zimbabwe’s constitution guaranteeing financial support for citizens over 70 years old, many elderly Zimbabweans continue to live in poverty. With the nation’s economic challenges showing no signs of abating, the pensioners find themselves trapped in a cycle of financial struggle. The call for the government to harness the country’s mineral resources to increase pension payouts and fulfill its constitutional obligations grows louder with each passing day.

BNN Newsroom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

