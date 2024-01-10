Zimbabwe’s Bulawayo Courts Clear Near 23,000 Cases in 2023

In a significant stride towards judicial efficiency, the courts of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, successfully cleared a substantial number of cases in the previous year. The figures come from none other than the Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza, who revealed these statistics during the official opening of the 2024 legal year.

Impressive Clearance Rate

Out of nearly 23,000 cases handled, a total of 22,734 were resolved, leaving 987 cases still pending. The Bulawayo High Court’s civil division showcased noteworthy efficacy with a 94.9% clearance rate, resolving 2,322 cases. The criminal division was not far behind, boasting a clearance rate of 98.5%, with only 58 cases remaining.

Magistrates and Labour Courts’ Performance

The Magistrates Court demonstrated equal competence, concluding 93% of its criminal cases, leaving 603 pending. The civil section of the court marked a 98.2% clearance rate, leaving 146 cases unresolved. The Labour Court, too, made significant inroads, clearing most of its caseload, with just 62 cases still pending.

Commendable Judicial Efficiency

Deputy Chief Justice Gwaunza lauded the courts for their remarkable performance in reducing the backlog. She also underscored the efforts of the Judicial Service Commission in enhancing court facilities and infrastructure. Gwaunza highlighted the completion and inauguration of the Epworth Magistrates Court in Harare and a new courthouse in Chikombedzi, Masvingo province.

Upcoming Infrastructure Developments

Several other courthouse construction projects are underway or poised to be completed in the current year in different regions, including Mutawatawa, Chiredzi, Gwanda, and Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park. Additional courtrooms are also set to surface in Chegutu and Mbare, reinforcing the Commission’s commitment to bolstering the judicial infrastructure and improving case clearance rates further.