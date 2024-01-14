Zimbabwean Police Arrest Notorious Carjackers, Recover Stolen Property Worth US$19,530

In Zimbabwe, the long arm of the law has caught up with a notorious trio of carjackers, marking a major breakthrough in the fight against crime. The suspects, identified as Promise Muchena (27), Desmond Kamundimu (28), and Eric Bvuwe (24), have been embroiled in a series of unlawful activities that have terrorized communities and caused significant losses.

An End to a Crime Spree

The suspects’ arrest culminated in the recovery of a trove of stolen property, with an estimated value hovering around US$19,530. Among the recovered items were laptops, television sets, solar panels, and inverters—tangible evidence of their illicit operations. Their criminal portfolio extended to unlawful entry into premises, theft from motor vehicles, and theft of motor vehicles.

Unravelling the Criminal Web

Promise Muchena, a known fugitive who had previously escaped from Hwahwa Young Offenders Prison, was apprehended for his involvement in multiple counts of unlawful entry and theft. His arrest led to the exposure of his accomplices, Kamundimu and Bvuwe, further strengthening the case against the trio.

A Trail of Theft and Abandonment

The group’s modus operandi involved the targeted theft of motor vehicles, which were frequently abandoned following road traffic accidents. They have been linked to several cases of such nature, with two notable incidents involving the theft of a Honda Fit valued at US$5,000 and a Toyota Vitz worth US$2,450.

The National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, has commended the public’s role in this success. He reiterated the importance of community involvement in combating crime, urging citizens to remain vigilant and continue reporting suspicious activities.