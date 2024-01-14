ZDNET’s Rigorous Approach to Tech Recommendations and Highlights from CES 2024

CES 2024: A Showcase of Audio Excellence

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 was a grand stage where some of the best audio gear was unveiled. Making a mark was Samsung’s Music Frame, a harmonious blend of aesthetics and acoustics. Doubling as a picture frame and a speaker, it promises to deliver immersive sound with its built-in speakers and Dolby Atmos technology. The product launch is anticipated later this year.

Victrola’s Stream Sapphire turntable was another noteworthy gadget. This modern marvel offers the nostalgia of traditional vinyl play while keeping in step with the digital age through features like Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast compatibility. With a retail price of $1,499, it is set to hit the market this spring.

Samsung also introduced its new soundbar, the HW Q990D, packed with advanced audio features like Roon integration and Active Voice Amplifier Pro. Meanwhile, JBL showcased its upgraded portable speakers and new boom box speakers, offering improved sound and enhanced Bluetooth connectivity.