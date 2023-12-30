ZDNET: A Trusted Voice in Tech Recommendations and Insights on AI in Coding

In the bustling tech industry, ZDNET has carved a niche for itself as a reliable source of product and service recommendations. Their ‘ZDNET Recommends’ label has become synonymous with thorough testing, extensive research, and unbiased reviews. The editorial team at ZDNET leverages multiple sources, including vendor and retailer listings, independent review sites, and customer feedback, to ensure the accuracy and reliability of their information.

Upholding Editorial Integrity

While ZDNET may earn affiliate commissions from purchases made through their site, they maintain a strict policy to ensure that their editorial content remains uninfluenced by advertisers. This transparency cultivates trust among readers, assuring them that the advice they receive is impartial and intended to assist them in making informed buying decisions. Furthermore, ZDNET’s commitment to high-quality content is demonstrated through a dedicated fact-checking process and an established mechanism for correcting errors.

Customizing Google Apps Menu

Besides making tech recommendations, ZDNET also offers useful guides for its readers. One recent example is their guide to customizing the Google Apps menu in a web browser. Users can alter the default set of apps to match their personal preferences by simply dragging and dropping the apps within the menu. This feature enhances efficiency and personalization when interacting with the Google Apps menu. However, it’s crucial to note that this customization is only possible on a web browser and does not accommodate the addition of third-party apps.

Spotlight on AI: GitHub’s Copilot

ZDNET has also delved into the transformative impact of generative AI on coding, with a focus on GitHub’s Copilot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. GitHub’s Chief Product Officer, Inbal Shani, underscored Copilot’s revolutionary impact on AI in programming. With over a million paying customers and more than 37,000 organizations using Copilot, GitHub has seen a significant reduction in boilerplate code and an impressive 88.5% retention rate of code written by Copilot at Accenture, a major user. The integration of AI in coding tools like Copilot has the potential to augment developer productivity and minimize the need for context switching between different tools.