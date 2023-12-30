en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

ZDNET: A Trusted Voice in Tech Recommendations and Insights on AI in Coding

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:01 pm EST
ZDNET: A Trusted Voice in Tech Recommendations and Insights on AI in Coding

In the bustling tech industry, ZDNET has carved a niche for itself as a reliable source of product and service recommendations. Their ‘ZDNET Recommends’ label has become synonymous with thorough testing, extensive research, and unbiased reviews. The editorial team at ZDNET leverages multiple sources, including vendor and retailer listings, independent review sites, and customer feedback, to ensure the accuracy and reliability of their information.

Upholding Editorial Integrity

While ZDNET may earn affiliate commissions from purchases made through their site, they maintain a strict policy to ensure that their editorial content remains uninfluenced by advertisers. This transparency cultivates trust among readers, assuring them that the advice they receive is impartial and intended to assist them in making informed buying decisions. Furthermore, ZDNET’s commitment to high-quality content is demonstrated through a dedicated fact-checking process and an established mechanism for correcting errors.

Customizing Google Apps Menu

Besides making tech recommendations, ZDNET also offers useful guides for its readers. One recent example is their guide to customizing the Google Apps menu in a web browser. Users can alter the default set of apps to match their personal preferences by simply dragging and dropping the apps within the menu. This feature enhances efficiency and personalization when interacting with the Google Apps menu. However, it’s crucial to note that this customization is only possible on a web browser and does not accommodate the addition of third-party apps.

Spotlight on AI: GitHub’s Copilot

ZDNET has also delved into the transformative impact of generative AI on coding, with a focus on GitHub’s Copilot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. GitHub’s Chief Product Officer, Inbal Shani, underscored Copilot’s revolutionary impact on AI in programming. With over a million paying customers and more than 37,000 organizations using Copilot, GitHub has seen a significant reduction in boilerplate code and an impressive 88.5% retention rate of code written by Copilot at Accenture, a major user. The integration of AI in coding tools like Copilot has the potential to augment developer productivity and minimize the need for context switching between different tools.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Brigitte Bardot at 90: Reflecting on the Legacy of a French Icon

By BNN Correspondents

California's Autonomous Vehicle Laws: A Regulatory Blind Spot

By Salman Khan

Gozo Government Postpones Property Tax Hike Amid Overdevelopment Concerns

By Momen Zellmi

Justice Department Challenges Trump's Immunity Claim in Legal Showdown

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Inbetweeners Star Emily Atack Announces Pregnancy, Shares Journey Towa ...
@BNN Newsroom · 2 hours
Inbetweeners Star Emily Atack Announces Pregnancy, Shares Journey Towa ...
heart comment 0
Eva Mendes’ Heartwarming Banter with Father Over Slang Sparks Joy

By BNN Correspondents

Eva Mendes' Heartwarming Banter with Father Over Slang Sparks Joy
Google Pixel Tablet’s Identity Crisis: A Tale of Two Roles

By Wojciech Zylm

Google Pixel Tablet's Identity Crisis: A Tale of Two Roles
Sign Language Takes Center Stage: NTVWeekendEdition Paves the Way for Inclusive Media

By BNN Correspondents

Sign Language Takes Center Stage: NTVWeekendEdition Paves the Way for Inclusive Media
The Future of Work: How Generative AI, Metaverse Meetings, and Personalized Chatbots are Transforming Workplace Technology

By María Alejandra Trujillo

The Future of Work: How Generative AI, Metaverse Meetings, and Personalized Chatbots are Transforming Workplace Technology
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict
1 min
2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya
2 mins
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya
Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024
3 mins
Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024
Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023
4 mins
Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023
Ozempic: A Medical Marvel or a Brewing Controversy?
5 mins
Ozempic: A Medical Marvel or a Brewing Controversy?
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Regroups After Championship Defeat
6 mins
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Regroups After Championship Defeat
Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia
7 mins
Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia
Trump's Presidential Immunity Challenged in Landmark Appeal Case
8 mins
Trump's Presidential Immunity Challenged in Landmark Appeal Case
Smith's Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Doritos 'Flaming Hot Seasoning'
8 mins
Smith's Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Doritos 'Flaming Hot Seasoning'
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
24 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app