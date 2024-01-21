Zayn Malik Unfazed after Near-Miss Incident at Paris Men's Fashion Week

Former One Direction member and acclaimed solo artist, Zayn Malik, recently made headlines when his foot was seemingly run over by a vehicle during Paris Men's Fashion Week. The incident occurred after Malik attended a show by the fashion label Kenzo. A video capturing the incident was quickly circulated across social media, causing fans to voice concerns about Malik's well-being. Despite the alarming situation, the pop star showed remarkable composure, appearing largely unfazed.

A Brush with Danger

The incident unfolded as Malik was navigating through a crowd, trying to get into a car. A silver vehicle came uncomfortably close to the singer, seemingly running over his foot. Despite Malik wincing in pain, he sustained no serious injuries. Instead of succumbing to panic, Malik credited his durable shoes for protecting him during the incident. He later posted on Instagram, assuring fans that his foot was 'fine' and expressing gratitude for his well-made shoes.

Unfazed by the Incident

Further demonstrating his resilience, Malik continued to attend fashion presentations during the weekend, despite the incident. He was spotted at the Valentino show, where he debuted a new look, swapping his longer blonde hair for a dark buzz cut. He paired his new hairstyle with a white button-up shirt, tie, black jacket with white print, and black pants. His sartorial choices have always been a talking point, and this event was no different.

A Fond Farewell to Paris

As his visit to Paris concluded, Malik took to social media to express his gratitude and bid farewell to the city. He shared a photo of his sneakers, complete with visible tire tracks, further assuring fans of his well-being. He echoed his earlier sentiment about the quality of his shoes, reinforcing how they saved him from potential harm. It was a fitting end to an eventful visit, one that underlined the resilience and good humor of the British singer.