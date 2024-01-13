en English
BNN Newsroom

Zambia’s Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
In a surprising turn of events, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has abruptly called off the by-election for the Kayo Ward in Mwansabombwe District. This sudden decision comes in the wake of the resignation of the Citizens First Party Candidate, Mr. Epillious Musonda.

Unanswered Questions

The cancellation of the election has left many unanswered questions in its wake. The specifics surrounding the decision have not been publicized, leaving the residents of Kayo Ward, the candidates, and observers of Zambia’s democratic processes in a state of uncertainty.

Implications for Democracy

The abrupt termination of local elections can have wide-ranging implications for democratic processes and governance at the local level. It often prompts queries about the reasons for such decisions, be they administrative challenges, legal qualms, or other undisclosed concerns.

What’s Next?

In response to the cancellation, the ECZ has announced that fresh nominations for eligible candidates will be held on 18th January 2024, with polls rescheduled for 15th February 2024. However, the context surrounding the cancellation and its implications for the local electoral process, the candidates, and the residents of the Kayo ward remain unclear.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

