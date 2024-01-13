en English
BNN Newsroom

Zambian President Appeals for Planned Migration and Rural Investment

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
Zambian President Appeals for Planned Migration and Rural Investment

In a significant call to action, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has expressed deep concern over the escalating trend of unplanned urban migration. The president has observed this trend as a burgeoning issue and is urging citizens to consider investing in rural parts of the nation.

Addressing the Challenges of Urban Migration

President Hichilema’s call to action is a clear response to the challenges posed by this migration trend. A significant shift from rural areas to cities often leads to overpopulation in urban regions, exerting immense strain on city resources. This, in turn, contributes to the development of informal settlements, further exacerbating the problem.

Investing in Rural Areas: A Sustainable Solution

President Hichilema strongly advocates for investments in rural areas. By creating job opportunities and improving living conditions in these areas, not only can the pressure on urban centres be reduced, but it can also instigate considerable economic growth. The president further highlighted the government’s commitment to increasing budgetary allocation towards rural development, encouraging citizens to invest in agriculture and explore opportunities in rural communities.

The Importance of Planned Development

President Hichilema’s comments underscore the importance of planned development and sustainable growth strategies. He addressed the pressing need for affordable housing and rural electrification as crucial support pillars for rural development. Despite the challenges mentioned regarding the current state of rural areas and the government’s effectiveness in addressing rural development, the President’s stance offers an essential perspective on counteracting the negative impacts of urban migration.

BNN Newsroom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

