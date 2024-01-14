en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique’s UD Costa do Sol

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:42 pm EST
Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique’s UD Costa do Sol

Zambian football players Musonda Kapembwa and Yanganile Tembo have recently embarked on a new chapter in their professional careers by joining the Mozambican football club UD Costa do Sol. Both players participated in the team’s training sessions at the Marien Nguambi Municipal Field in Xai-Xai city. Tembo’s introduction to the club was officially announced, while Kapembwa, who is reported to have signed a two-year contract, joined the team a day prior to Tembo’s unveiling.

Zambian Duo Join UD Costa do Sol

Tembo’s move came shortly after his departure from the MTN Super League team Kansanshi Dynamos, whereas Kapembwa’s transition followed a mutual separation with NAPSA Stars. In addition to the Zambian duo, Costa Do Sol’s roster includes former ZANACO midfielder Obino Chisala, who secured a one-year loan deal extension with the club following a commendable performance during his initial six-month tenure.

Costa Do Sol: Mozambique’s Most Successful Football Team

Costa Do Sol, renowned as Mozambique’s most successful football team, boasts a record of 10 league titles. The new signings add to the already impressive roster of the team, promising an exciting season for the fans. As they incorporate the new talent into their game strategy, Costa Do Sol is ready to maintain their winning streak and uphold their reputation in the coming season.

Future Prospects

With the joining of Kapembwa and Tembo, the team’s future looks promising. The duo, with their remarkable skill and experience, are expected to bring fresh energy and dynamism to the team. Their arrival also signifies Costa Do Sol’s intent to further strengthen their position in Mozambique’s football scene. As the new season approaches, the anticipation among fans and football enthusiasts is palpable.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
8 mins ago
Innovative iPhone Case with Integrated E Ink Display Hits the Market
The iPhone case industry has taken a significant leap forward with the introduction of a new case featuring an integrated E Ink display. Now available for global shipping, this innovative accessory is designed explicitly for iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. Enhanced Display Capabilities The case stands out with its unique
Innovative iPhone Case with Integrated E Ink Display Hits the Market
Balancing Urban Development and Historic Preservation in San Francisco
1 hour ago
Balancing Urban Development and Historic Preservation in San Francisco
Dr. Victor Olisa: A Pioneering Force in British Policing
1 hour ago
Dr. Victor Olisa: A Pioneering Force in British Policing
Thrilling Night of Professional Wrestling: Maclin Triumphs, Backstage Drama, and Brutal Championship Clash
29 mins ago
Thrilling Night of Professional Wrestling: Maclin Triumphs, Backstage Drama, and Brutal Championship Clash
Strategizing Career Change: A Guide to Transitioning Without a Pay Cut
44 mins ago
Strategizing Career Change: A Guide to Transitioning Without a Pay Cut
Kansas on High Alert: Invasive Plant Species Threaten Local Ecosystem
1 hour ago
Kansas on High Alert: Invasive Plant Species Threaten Local Ecosystem
Latest Headlines
World News
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
51 seconds
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
2 mins
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
3 mins
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
3 mins
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
3 mins
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
3 mins
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
3 mins
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
3 mins
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
3 mins
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app