Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique’s UD Costa do Sol

Zambian football players Musonda Kapembwa and Yanganile Tembo have recently embarked on a new chapter in their professional careers by joining the Mozambican football club UD Costa do Sol. Both players participated in the team’s training sessions at the Marien Nguambi Municipal Field in Xai-Xai city. Tembo’s introduction to the club was officially announced, while Kapembwa, who is reported to have signed a two-year contract, joined the team a day prior to Tembo’s unveiling.

Zambian Duo Join UD Costa do Sol

Tembo’s move came shortly after his departure from the MTN Super League team Kansanshi Dynamos, whereas Kapembwa’s transition followed a mutual separation with NAPSA Stars. In addition to the Zambian duo, Costa Do Sol’s roster includes former ZANACO midfielder Obino Chisala, who secured a one-year loan deal extension with the club following a commendable performance during his initial six-month tenure.

Costa Do Sol: Mozambique’s Most Successful Football Team

Costa Do Sol, renowned as Mozambique’s most successful football team, boasts a record of 10 league titles. The new signings add to the already impressive roster of the team, promising an exciting season for the fans. As they incorporate the new talent into their game strategy, Costa Do Sol is ready to maintain their winning streak and uphold their reputation in the coming season.

Future Prospects

With the joining of Kapembwa and Tembo, the team’s future looks promising. The duo, with their remarkable skill and experience, are expected to bring fresh energy and dynamism to the team. Their arrival also signifies Costa Do Sol’s intent to further strengthen their position in Mozambique’s football scene. As the new season approaches, the anticipation among fans and football enthusiasts is palpable.