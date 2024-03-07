Zakia Akter Shatters 32-Year-Old Record, Calls for Equal Attention in Athletics

Zakia Akter, a prominent women's shot putter from the Bangladesh Navy, recently made headlines by breaking a 32-year-old national record at the 47th National Athletics Championship held in February. Despite her remarkable achievement, Akter expressed frustration over the lack of recognition and support from the Bangladesh Athletic Federation, particularly concerning athletes from non-sprinting events. This disparity has sparked a conversation about the allocation of resources and attention in the sport.

Breaking Barriers and Setting Records

Akter's journey in athletics, spanning over six years, has been marked by dedication and resilience. Her recent accomplishment of setting a new national record in women's shot put by clearing a 13.52-metre throw, surpassing the previous record of 12.14-metre set in 1992, is a testament to her skill and hard work. In addition to her success in shot put, Akter has also excelled in discus throw, earning eight gold medals in this event. Despite these achievements, her calls for better training facilities, nutritional support, and recognition have gone largely unanswered.

The Struggle for Recognition and Support

Akter's narrative sheds light on the broader issues within the athletic community in Bangladesh, particularly for athletes competing in less popular events. The lack of dedicated coaches, proper training facilities, and nutritional guidance under Navy management has been a significant hurdle. Moreover, Akter's dissatisfaction with the minimal award money and the federation's focus primarily on sprinters highlights a need for a more inclusive and supportive approach towards all athletes. Her plea for equal attention and resources underscores the potential for international success if provided with adequate support.

A Call for Change

As Akter continues to push boundaries in her sport, her story is a compelling call to action for the Bangladesh Athletic Federation and sports authorities. The need for a more equitable distribution of attention and resources across all athletic events is clear. By fostering an environment that nurtures talent irrespective of the event, Bangladesh can hope to achieve greater success on the international stage. Akter's achievements and her plea for recognition serve as a reminder of the untapped potential within the nation's athletes, waiting to be unleashed with the right support.

Zakia Akter's record-breaking performance and her subsequent call for action have ignited a conversation about fairness, support, and recognition in athletics. As this discussion unfolds, it will be interesting to see how the Bangladesh Athletic Federation and sports authorities respond to the needs of athletes like Akter. Her story is not just about personal triumph but also about the collective potential of athletes who are yet to receive their due. It's a narrative that challenges the status quo and invites a reevaluation of how talent is nurtured and celebrated in the world of sports.