BNN Newsroom

Yusuffali M.A. Commemorates 50 Years of Entrepreneurship in the UAE

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
Yusuffali M.A. Commemorates 50 Years of Entrepreneurship in the UAE

Yusuffali M.A., the Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International, celebrated a significant milestone on December 31, 2023, commemorating 50 years of his entrepreneurial journey in the United Arab Emirates. A journey that saw a young man from Mumbai transform into a global business tycoon, marking a golden era of personal and professional growth in the UAE.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Recognition

Yusuffali’s story is one of ambition, tenacity, and vision. He arrived in the UAE from Mumbai on December 31, 1973, with dreams of making a successful career. His first job was in his uncle’s small-scale distribution business in Abu Dhabi, where he learned the ropes of trade and commerce.

Through years of dedication and a relentless pursuit of growth, Yusuffali has significantly changed his career trajectory. Today, at the age of 68, he spearheads Lulu Group International, which operates a vast network of hypermarkets and shopping malls worldwide.

Building a Billionaire Legacy

With a personal net worth of $7.1 billion, as reported by Forbes, Yusuffali has become a prominent figure in the global business landscape. His leadership has expanded Lulu Group International to approximately 260 hypermarkets and shopping malls across 24 countries. The group’s reach extends from emergent markets like India and Egypt to established markets like the United States.

Honoring the UAE’s Transformation

On the occasion of his 50th anniversary in the UAE, Yusuffali expressed his deep gratitude towards the nation and its leadership, particularly President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He nostalgically posted a photograph of his old passport on Instagram, highlighting his first entry into the UAE, a testament to his enduring relationship with the country.

Yusuffali is also a significant contributor to the UAE’s business community, serving as the Second Vice-Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. His journey is a testament to the opportunities and growth the UAE offers to those with aspiration and perseverance.

BNN Newsroom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

