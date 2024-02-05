Ypao Road Reconstruction Delayed to Summer 2024, Costs Rise to $10 Million

The much-anticipated reconstruction and widening of Ypao Road in Tamuning, Guam, has hit a speed bump as its completion date gets pushed back from May 2023 to the summer of 2024. The project's cost has also escalated from the initial $8.5 million to an estimated $10 million.

Project Progress and Phase Division

According to Department of Public Works Deputy Director Linda Ibanez, the project is about 70% complete. It is divided into two significant phases. The first phase consists of the section from the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa up to near Carmen Memorial Drive. This phase is expected to reopen in the spring of 2024. The entire project is, however, slated for completion by the summer of 2024.

Reasons for the Delay

The delay has been attributed to multiple factors. The discovery of loosely compacted backfill under the existing road necessitated its replacement to meet Federal Highway Administration specifications. This process is critical to prevent potential road failure in the future. Furthermore, the redesign of a retaining wall, which required special formwork, also contributed to the delay.

Financial Implications and Future Roadmap

These unforeseen complications have led to three change orders, adding roughly $1.5 million to the overall project's cost. As part of the project's enhancement, DPW is adding street lighting and coordinating efforts to minimize further delays. These delays have been compounded by a shortage of contractors on Guam, many of whom are engaged in military construction. The impact of Typhoon Mawar has further strained the situation.