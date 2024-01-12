YouTube Stars Catherine and Austin Announce Divorce, Share Future Plans

Internet sensations Catherine and Austin McBroom, adored as the ACE Family on their YouTube channel, made a heart-wrenching announcement on January 11, 2024. The couple, who have been a fixture in the YouTube community for their daily vlogs, pranks, challenges, and music videos, have decided to divorce after seven years of marriage.

Breakup Announcement Stirs Emotions

Both Catherine and Austin took to Instagram to break the news, sharing lengthy, emotional posts about their decision. Catherine’s post highlighted the transformative change she is experiencing in the new year, labeling her decision as both heartbreaking and liberating. She expressed her feeling of losing personal happiness while prioritizing her family and children. Austin, on his part, compared the decision to a leap of faith.

The ACE Family’s Journey

The ACE Family, known for their entertaining and heartwarming clips such as “Surprising My Girls for Valentines Day” and “Our Dream House Tour”, has amassed over 18.4 million subscribers on YouTube. Their last YouTube post, in the summer of 2023, was a candid discussion about their feelings of stagnation and burnout, Austin’s physical injury, and their uncertain future plans for content creation.

Future Plans and Reactions

Despite the shock of their announcement, the couple emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their children and providing them with a stable, loving environment. The news drew a multitude of reactions from fans, ranging from surprise to understanding and support. Some fans even expressed their admiration for the couple’s courage to prioritize their individual happiness.