YouTube Star Zack Nelson Constructs Underground Bunker for Under $100,000

YouTube personality Zack Nelson, popularly known for his channel JerryRigEverything, has built an underground bunker in his backyard for under $100,000, a feat achieved in less than three months. The bunker, designed to accommodate six people within a space of 400 to 500 square feet, is set to be entirely powered by batteries. Nelson’s project, which began with a projected budget of $80,000, eventually amounted to a total expenditure of $98,265.

A Year-Long Preparatory Process

Nelson began planning for the project about a year prior, collaborating with a civil engineering firm for the design and obtaining necessary city permits. An initial plan to construct the bunker using a shipping container or cement was discarded in favor of culvert storm drainage pipes. These were chosen for their durability and cost-effectiveness, setting Nelson back by nearly $32,000. Additionally, over $30,000 was spent on excavation.

The Purpose of the Bunker

Despite not being a prepper, Nelson designed the bunker with long-term underground living in mind. He plans to stock it with sufficient food and water supplies to enable survival for an extended period. The bunker will also serve as an interesting addition to his backyard, adding a unique element to his property.

Funding the Project

A significant part of the bunker project's funding was generated through the sale of merchandise and jars of dirt from the excavation. The aim was to generate additional funding for Nelson’s wheelchair manufacturing company, Not-A-Wheelchair. The entire process was documented in a series of seven videos, attracting online viewership that also contributed towards financing the project.