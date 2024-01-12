YouTube Sensations, The ACE Family’s Catherine and Austin McBroom Announce Divorce

YouTube sensations, Catherine and Austin McBroom, known for their family vlog channel, ‘The ACE Family,’ have publicized their decision to go their separate ways. The couple has mutually consented to this change in their marital status, which they announced via individual social media posts on Thursday. The McBrooms have expressed their resolve to remain united in parenting their three children, Elle, Alaia, and Steel.

The Rise to Stardom

The McBroom family rose to prominence with a following of over 18 million subscribers on YouTube. Since 2016, they have been delighting their fans with family vlogs, challenges, and pranks. However, their journey was not without hurdles. Despite their virtual triumph, the couple found themselves entangled in numerous legal conflicts in recent years.

The End of an Era

Their last YouTube video was uploaded seven months ago, signaling the end of their reign on the platform, following a declaration that 2022 would mark their final year as YouTube influencers. Catherine, in her social media post, indicated that their individual journeys had diverged, leading to irreconcilable challenges. Simultaneously, she expressed a sense of liberation accompanying this tough decision. Austin echoed a similar sentiment, describing the divorce as the ‘hardest decision’ of his life, but conceded to the necessity of starting new chapters as ‘separate authors.’

Reactions to the Split

The news of the split elicited a mixed response from their fans. Some expressed distress, while others speculated about the reasons for the split. Amidst the speculation, rumors of infidelity surfaced, which Austin has firmly denied. In their messages to the fans, both Catherine and Austin expressed gratitude for their followers’ support and reassured them that their children’s well-being remains their top priority. The McBrooms are determined to navigate through this difficult time with love and positivity, hoping to demonstrate resilience in the face of adversity.