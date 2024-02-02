Young Woman Surmounts Heart Attack: The Gigi Campos Story

A Wake-Up Call: Gigi Campos's Heart Attack

In the cold winter month of February 2023, Gigi Campos, a vibrant 35-year-old woman, found herself in the throes of an unexpected heart attack. Campos, despite her young age and seemingly healthy exterior, had a history of risk factors for heart disease. Her persistent chest pressure, initially doubted by healthcare professionals, led her to seek medical assistance.

Unmasking the Unseen: Bias in Healthcare

Campos first sought help at an urgent care clinic. However, due to her young age and outwardly healthy appearance, her symptoms weren't initially taken seriously. This is a stark example of the potential bias in healthcare, particularly the dismissal of serious symptoms in younger women. The insidious bias that pervades our healthcare system often leads to the misdiagnosis or underdiagnosis of severe conditions in women, particularly heart disease.

From Doubt to Confirmation: A Sudden Reality

Despite the initial doubts, Campos was later transported to the emergency room. A series of tests, including electrocardiograms and a troponin level test, revealed the chilling truth—she was having a heart attack. This required immediate medical intervention, including the placement of stents to open up her clogged arteries.

Turning Crisis into Advocacy: A New Journey

Post-recovery, Campos joined WomenHeart. This organization is dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease in women, particularly those who are younger and often overlooked. By sharing her experiences, she hopes to educate others about the realities of heart disease in women. Campos's story underscores the importance of self-advocacy and personal risk factor awareness in emergency medical situations.

The story of Gigi Campos serves as a crucial reminder of the prevalence of heart disease among women and the need for broader awareness and understanding. This February, as we observe National Heart Health Month, let's pledge to learn more, do more, and be more aware. Let's wear red in support of National Wear Red Day and join in the fight against heart disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S.